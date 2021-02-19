Gen. Jack Keane: Obama ‘folded’ with Iran, Biden will need to show ‘spine’ to negotiate better deal
Fox News strategic analyst Jack Keane reacts to reports that Biden warned Israel they are ready to restart nuclear talks with Iran.
Fox News strategic analyst Jack Keane reacts to reports that Biden warned Israel they are ready to restart nuclear talks with Iran.
Parler temporarily blocked its co-founder and former CEO on Friday before a reporter sought confirmation of the move with the social-media company and he then regained access, BuzzFeed News reported. John Matze told the website he thought his account had been suspended after he published several posts and comments earlier in the week on the platform, positioned as a so-called safe haven of free speech for those disenchanted with Twitter and Facebook’s moderation policies. Matze shared screenshots showing his Parler account had been made “private” after a post in which he asked his 722,000 followers what the “fair market value” of the company could be. When a BuzzFeed reporter attempted to message his account, a notification appeared saying it was “blocked,” according to the report. Also Read: Parler CEO John Matze Fired by Board “I know it’s a ban because I know how the architecture works,” Matze said via text to BuzzFeed. “I can’t log in anymore.” Parler then unblocked the account after BuzzFeed contacted a company spokesperson, according to Matze and a screenshot he provided BuzzFeed. Parler resumed operating this week a month after Amazon cut its web hosting services, which pushed Parler offline, and both Apple and Google kicked Parler off their app stores. All three companies made their decisions after concluding the app had been used by some Trump supporters to plan the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with Amazon saying it cut ties with Parler because it “poses a very real risk to public safety.” Also Read: Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Should Clubhouse's Meteoric Rise Scare Twitter and Spotify? Matze, 27, was fired by the company’s board earlier this month. Matze told The New York Times he wasn’t given a reason for his termination, but one potential explanation is that he wanted to approach the company’s recent issues differently than Rebekah Mercer, the Republican political donor who has financially backed Parler. Matze said he was willing to crack down more on QAnon supporters, white supremacists and domestic terrorists if it meant getting the app back online and on the two major app stores. “I got dead silence as a response, and I took that dead silence as disagreement,” Matze said. Parler, in response to Matze, said his framing of the story was “inaccurate and misleading.” Also Read: Facebook, Google Targets of Proposed US Law to Limit Bargaining Power With Smaller News Outlets According to a Monday press release announcing it would be going back online, Parler was now “built on sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called ‘Big Tech’ for its operations.” Parler also said in its Monday announcement that the company is currently searching for a permanent CEO to replace Matze. Sean Burch contributed to this report Read original story Parler Comes Back Online – and Briefly Blocks Fired Ex-CEO John Matze At TheWrap
Republican lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to take decisive action against the pipeline, The Nord Stream 2
Residents struggle with lack of power, food and water while White House says storms prove ‘climate change is real’ Greg Abbott, Texas’s Republican governor. Abbott and other Republicans were accused of ‘wanting to point fingers at everything except the problem’. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock As Texas struggled on Thursday with a disastrous lack of power, food and water following the deadly storm that brought Arctic temperatures to the southern US, the state’s Republican leadership stood battered by a growing outcry over mismanagement of the power grid and a painfully slow emergency response. Residents huddled at elementary schools in makeshift “warming centers”, moved in with any relatives and friends who have heat – despite the coronavirus risks – or simply held out inside their homes in deteriorating conditions. Some do not have enough water to drink, let alone wash. Others are dealing with flooding from burst pipes, unreliable gas and electricity service and “boil water” notices spreading to additional major cities. And with at least two dozen confirmed deaths in the state since the weekend storm, the National Weather Service announced on Wednesday that a new storm front would likely bring another round of frigid temperatures to Texas and “significant ice accumulations”. The immediate risks for the most vulnerable residents remained exposure, malnourishment and the threat of fires or carbon monoxide poisoning as residents sat inside cars, brought grills indoors, and used fireplaces for the first time in years in an attempt to stay warm. But the state’s Republican governor, nationally elected officials and Republican-led state legislature were dealing separately with a growing backlash at the inability to restore power for days as residents stood in long lines for paltry supplies of groceries and queued for miles for gasoline. A focus of particular wrath on Thursday was Senator Ted Cruz, who was spotted leaving frigid Houston Wednesday on a flight bound for Cancun, Mexico, the popular beach destination south of the border. Cruz “is vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve”, the former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who made a strong run against Cruz for his Senate seat in 2018 and then ran for president in the 2020 election, said on MSNBC. O’Rourke blamed decades of Republican leadership in the state for failing to embrace alternative energy and maintain durable energy infrastructure. “There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years,” O’Rourke said. Cruz finally confirmed he had taken the trip and on Thursday afternoon was returning to Houston. In an effort to stay ahead of constituents’ wrath about the power crisis and lack of preparedness or information, the governor, Greg Abbott, announced a full-scale investigation into the state’s standalone energy utility – whose leadership Abbott himself appointed. He also tried to shift the blame for the power grid failure to a supposed failure of windmills, which account for about 7% of power generation in Texas. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said on Fox News. That was a gross mischaracterization of the power crisis, which Abbott elsewhere admitted was brought on mainly by frozen natural gas pipelines that had knocked power plants offline. “Every source of power Texas has has been compromised,” Abbott said at a news conference on Wednesday. On Thursday at a White House briefing, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, said that weather effects on solar and wind energy in Texas were “the least significant factors” in the disaster. And homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said the dire storms “demonstrate to us that climate change is real and it’s happening now and we’re not adequately prepared for it”. Both the state plants and the pipelines are run by the state utility, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which was set up independent of other states’ grids so that Texas, whose economy is built on the fossil fuels industry, would not be as subject to federal energy regulations. Even with the grid in tatters, the arrangement was worth it, declared former Texas governor Rick Perry, a Republican who served as energy secretary under Donald Trump. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry wrote in a blogpost. People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill containers with water in Houston. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP Residents might disagree. More than 130 of the state’s 254 counties were experiencing water outages or potential contamination, and more than 250,000 residents had not had water service for three days, according to state data. Store shelves were cleared of food, lines formed at public spigots in parks, firewood was hard to come by and out-of-state plumbers were invited to come work on an epidemic of burst pipes. Hospitals reported oxygen shortages and nursing homes and dialysis centers struggled to stay online. The Texas national guard was deployed across the state to check on residents and move them to shelters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had sent blankets, provisions, generators and fuel “to ensure the continued availability of backup power,” the White House said. Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas last Sunday. “We have state leadership – Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor [Dan] Patrick – that want to point fingers at everything except the problem,” the San Antonio Democratic politician Julián Castro told MSNBC. Ercot’s chief executive, Bill Magness, asked residents for patience. “I am sure when we review this, we’re going to find things we wish we’d done better,” he said in a televised address. In Houston the emergency recalled the devastation from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the flooding that ensued. But then as now, no elected Republican could be heard to warn that the state must take action to address the climate change emergency. Instead they sent the opposite message. “Bottom line: thank God for baseload energy made up of fossil fuels,” Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican with a growing national profile, tweeted on Wednesday.
Iran and the United States have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the 2015 accord. Iran insists that the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.
The proposal would require county health departments to make vaccinations available to school employees who will work on campus
Turkey has hired a Washington-based law firm to lobby for its readmission to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme after it was suspended over its purchase of Russian air defences, a contract filed with the U.S. Department of Justice showed. Ankara had ordered more than 100 stealth fighters and has been making parts for their production, but was removed from the programme in 2019 after it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which Washington says threaten the F-35s. It has now hired law firm Arnold & Porter for "strategic advice and outreach" to U.S. authorities, in a six-month contract worth $750,000 which started this month.
Lawmakers grill key players in the GameStop trading frenzy at a hearing in Washington.
Phil Mickelson won the first two PGA Tour Champions events he entered. He'll try to make history next week when the tour visits Tucson.
The vice president's high profile, race and gender have made her a target of some of the worst internet smears. The problem is only getting worse.
House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the NAACP are playing no games, and they are naming names. On Tuesday, the historic civil rights group filed a federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his faithful minion, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The suit was filed on behalf of and in concert with Congressman Thompson.
Both leaders of Google's ethical AI team, Margaret Mitchell and Timnit Gebru, were ousted within two months of each other.
The Steelers made Vance McDonald‘s retirement official Friday, placing him on the retired reserve list. McDonald, who spent the past four seasons with the Steelers, announced his retirement last month. “My family and I are so grateful for everything NFL football has provided us in our life — all the memories both good and the [more]
Doubling the minimum wage in states that follow the federal rate could have a devastating effect on hiring in parts of the country.
She's been a badass all along—and is only getting stronger with each passing episode.
Researchers in Cairo have used 3D modelling to unwrap the mysteries surrounding the brutal death of a pharaoh who was murdered more than 3,000 years ago. Seqenenre Tao II, "the Brave", reigned over southern Egypt and was famous for battling with the Hyksos dynasty which had taken over the Nile Delta. But since x-ray photos were taken of his skull in the 1960s, scientists had struggled to find an explanation for the dire head wounds the pharaoh suffered before his death. One theory suggested he was assassinated in his own palace, while another proposed that he had simply been slain in battle with Hyksos warriors. But after conducting CT scans which produced 3D images of Seqenenre’s body, archaeologist Zahi Hawass and radiology professor Sahar Salim believe they have found the answer. The CT scans showed that the Pharaoh did not have any defensive wounds on his arms, indicating that he was bound at the time of death in what appeared to be an “execution ceremony.” The images also showed a large wound in Seqenenre's forehead along with various cuts to his eyes, cheek and the lower base of the skull. Researchers also said the positioning of the blows indicated that the Pharaoh had been kneeling when he was killed.
The next round of congressional redistricting is shaping up to be a mess, beset by even more complications and lawsuits than usual.Why it matters: This process will likely help Republicans pick up seats in the House in 2022. Beyond that, though, the pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the Census have made this round of redistricting especially fraught — and states will be locked into the results for a decade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Huge states with diversifying and expanding populations — including Texas, Florida and North Carolina — will likely feel some of the most significant impacts.Census delays are a big part of the problem this year. The Census Bureau announced last week that it will not release the data states use to draw their legislative maps until the end of September — months later than the usual springtime release.That gives states less time to draw maps, get feedback, resolve the ensuing lawsuits and enact their new plans in time for elections. In Ohio, for example, two deadlines for the state's brand-new process will already have passed by the time Census data is available. California and Oregon have already moved to change state deadlines because of the expected delays. Some maps won't be finalized until close to the drop-dead deadlines for political candidates, who need to know where their districts are in order to qualify for the ballot, said Nate Persily, a top redistricting expert and Stanford law professor.Both political parties are struggling to prepare for campaigns in still-unknown districts, as Politico reported. This may be especially problematic for incumbents and candidates in states gaining or losing Congressional seats. "Redistricting litigation is usually a bit of a rushed job by everybody anyway. This time, I think it's going to be even more so," said Jason Torchinsky, a top Republican redistricting attorney with Fair Lines America Foundation. There's also concern about the Census Bureau's new data-security policies, designed to protect the identity of people who might otherwise be easily identifiable. Some experts say data manipulation may lead to inaccurate counts, especially in less populated areas.If the Census isn't transparent about what's happening and why, there is a real risk of sowing distrust in the process, Fair Lines America Foundation executive director and top Republican redistricting expert Adam Kincaid told reporters on Thursday. The Supreme Court is also a factor.This will be the first round of redistricting after the Supreme Court invalidated a key part of the Voting Rights Act. Jurisdictions with histories of racial discrimination, largely in the South, will not have to get pre-clearance for their maps from the Justice Department.What's next: The Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is slated to hear another case next month that could further chip away at the Voting Rights Act.Brnovich vs. DNC, is a dispute over voting rules in Arizona, but could also give the justices an avenue to curb legal challenges to gerrymandering. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said there must be an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, but did not offer any hints about whether the United States would withdraw its troops by a May deadline. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is conducting a review of a February 2020 deal with the Taliban that is expected to determine whether it will meet the deadline to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from America's longest war.
The Republican Accountability Project, which previously vowed to spend a total of $50 million to back GOP lawmakers who impeached Trump as well as defeat his loyal supporters in office, will air the TV spots on Fox News.
The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) on Thursday accused Trump allies of engaging in "cancel culture" by rushing to censure Republican lawmakers for voting to impeach or convict former President Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection.Why it matters: The comments by Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, underscore the growing divide between mainstream GOP leaders and Trump supporters, who still dominate the party's base. Thune called Trump's actions after the election "inexcusable" in an interview with the AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: While Thune rarely criticized Trump while he was in office, Trump called him a RINO — meaning "Republican In Name Only — after he and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell urged senators not to vote against the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.Trump also endorsed a primary challenge against Thune, who is up for re-election in 2022.The former president has responded similarly to criticisms by McConnell, attacking him in highly personal terms and claiming GOP senators "will not win again" if they support the Republican leader.What he's saying: "There was a strong case made," Thune told AP in an interview, referring to Democrats' impeachment presentation. "People could come to different conclusions. If we’re going to criticize the media and the left for cancel culture, we can’t be doing that ourselves."Thune added that he would be taking steps to assist candidates "who don’t go off and talk about conspiracies and that sort of thing." "At the grassroots level, there’s a lot of people who want to see Trump-like candidates ... But I think we’re going to be looking for candidates that are electable."Thune also praised House GOP Conference chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who faced censure from the Wyoming GOP and calls from Republican lawmakers to have her removed from leadership after her impeachment vote.Go deeper: Republicans face party punishment back home for questioning Trump's role in Capitol attackLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.