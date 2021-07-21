Gen. Milley says Taliban appear to have 'strategic momentum'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban appear to have “strategic momentum” in the fight for control of Afghanistan as they put increasing pressure on key cities, setting the stage for a decisive period in coming weeks as American forces complete their withdrawal, the top U.S. military officer said Wednesday.

“This is going to be a test now of the will and leadership of the Afghan people — the Afghan security forces and the government of Afghanistan,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Pentagon press conference.

The Pentagon says the U.S. withdrawal is 95% finished and will be completed by Aug. 31. And while the Biden administration has vowed to continue financial assistance and logistical support for Afghan forces after August, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the focus of U.S. military efforts there will be countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban.

Speaking alongside Milley, Austin said the U.S. will “keep an eye on” al-Qaida, the extremist network whose use of Afghanistan as a haven for planning the 9/11 attacks on the United States was the reason U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

“Our major focus going forward is to make sure that violence, terrorism, cannot be exported from Afghanistan to our homeland, and so we'll maintain the capability to be able to not only observe that but also address that if it does emerge,” Austin said, adding that the Taliban pledged in 2020 to not provide a sanctuary for al-Qaida in the future.

“We expect for them to meet that commitment. If they want legitimacy going forward, I think that's something they'll have to consider. That's one way to earn it, so we'll see what happens.” He reiterated his view that there is a “medium risk” of al-Qaida regaining within about two years of the U.S. departure the capability to launch attacks against the West.

“But, again, there are a number of things that could happen to speed that up a bit or slow it down,” he added.

Milley said the Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centers in Afghanistan, and while they have yet to capture any of the country's 34 provincial capitals, they are pressuring about half of them. As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centers, including Kabul, he said.

“A significant amount of territory has been seized over the course of six, eight, 10 months by the Taliban, so momentum appears to be — strategic momentum appears to be — sort of with the Taliban,” Milley said.

Milley said that while the Taliban are attempting to create the impression that their victory over the U.S.-backed Kabul government is inevitable, he believes the Afghan military and police have the training and equipment to prevail. He said he would not rule out a negotiated political settlement with the Taliban, nor would he exclude “a complete Taliban takeover.”

“I don't think the end game is yet written,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Half of all Afghan district centers under Taliban control - U.S. general

    Insecurity has been growing in Afghanistan in recent weeks, largely spurred by fighting in its provinces as U.S.-led foreign troops complete their withdrawal and the Taliban launch major offensives, taking districts and border crossings. "Strategic momentum appears to be sort of with the Taliban," General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters. Milley said more than 200 of the 419 district centers were under Taliban control.

  • Top general on Afghanistan: ‘I don’t think the end game is yet written’

    Yet recent intelligence assessments say a Taliban takeover could be months away.

  • U.S. men's beach volleyball athlete tests positive for COVID-19: NBC

    A member of the United States men's beach volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19, NBC said on Wednesday, the first infection for an American who was expected to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Games. Taylor Crabb's infection was detected over the weekend soon after he arrived in Japan, NBC said, citing his brother, Trevor, who told the broadcaster it was "terrible" and that Taylor was healthy and should be allowed to play. Two members of the U.S. women's gymnastics team earlier tested positive, but they were alternates and not expected to compete, NBC said.

  • Facebook has no idea how far COVID-19 vaccine misinformation has spread.

    Facebook data scientists told the New York Times that they asked the company for help to measure misinformation in early 2020. Facebook declined.

  • US launches air strike targeting Al-Shabaab in Somalia

    The US military conducted an air strike against Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab jihadists on Tuesday, the first since President Joe Biden took office, the Pentagon said.

  • Bucs' Tom Brady shares thoughts on Week 4 matchup vs. Patriots

    During a special SiriusXM Town Hall event with Jim Gray, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke about his return to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 when he is scheduled to take on the Patriots.

  • AP reporter discusses capitol rioter sentencing

    A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection. (July 19)

  • Saudi women stand guard in Mecca for the first time

    Saudi women are standing guard in Mecca for the first timeLocation: Mecca, Saudi ArabiaDozens of female soldiers have become part of the security servicesthat monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birthplaces of Islam(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SOLDIER WITH THE SAUDI MINISTRY OF INTERIOR, SAMAR, SAYING:"I am soldier Samar, specializing in psychology. I joined the military with the encouragement of my family. I joined the military and I am now in the service of the guests of the merciful. This is a huge accomplishment for us and it is the biggest pride to be in the service of the religion, the country and the guests of God, the most merciful."Women have been allowed more freedom under Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin SalmanHis reform plan, Vision 2030, saw the lifting of a driving ban on womenAdult women are now also allowed to travel without permission from guardiansand have more control over family mattersBut the reform plan has been accompanied by a crackdown on dissentincluding on women's rights activists

  • Disney World shared the first photo of its Joe Biden animatronic and explained what will happen to its previous Donald Trump figure

    The animatronic will be featured at Disney World's Hall of Presidents attraction in Magic Kingdom. It will also speak during the show.

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defends Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley amid controversy

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended Gen. Mark Milley Wednesday, following allegations that the latter had made plans to prevent former President Trump from staging a coup during the 2020 election, Politico reports.Why it matters: Austin's remarks come as Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, faces criticism from conservatives over accusations presented in an upcoming book detailing the end of Trump's presidency. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • How British special operators defied their bosses to rescue 2 comrades captured on a secretive mission in Iraq

    The British SAS motto is "Who dares wins," and in the southern Iraqi city of Basra in September 2005, the SAS dared.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Rand Paul says Fauci will be subject of criminal referral letter to Justice Department

    Sen. Rand Paul said he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department regarding a criminal referral focused on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • This Trump Associate’s Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Implicated the Former President Directly

    It looks like one woman may be responsible for having the most damning evidence against the Trump Organization in the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney Office’s investigation into the company and how employees’ compensation was handled. Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Trump employee Barry Weisselberg, apparently testified and handed over documents that helped prosecutors follow the money […]

  • Inside the Siege of Kunduz

    The northern Afghan city is holding on by a thread as district after district falls to the Taliban

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Milley to Trump after Lafayette Square apology: "I don't expect you to understand"

    The new book by The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender — "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" — pinpoints the moment that the relationship between former President Trump and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley began to disintegrate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It came last year during a fiery Oval Office confrontation over Milley's public apology for appearing in a photo op with Trump at St. John's Church:"Why did y

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]