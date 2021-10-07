Gen X Saw Wealth Increase 50% During COVID — What’s Changed for Those Between Millennial and Boomer?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
SolStock / iStock.com
SolStock / iStock.com

Many Americans suffered great economic and financial turmoil during the pandemic — and some continue to suffer. But one generation had the opposite experience. Generation X, the group between baby boomers and millennials, has experienced a wealth boom in the U.S. since COVID-19 was declared a national emergency, Bloomberg reported.

COVID-19 Pandemic: One Year Later, Women are Twice As Burnt-Out in the Workplace
Explore: The Best Cash Back Credit Card Right Now

Gen X — people who are between the ages of 41 to 56 — suffered the most during the 2008 crisis, but the trend has dramatically shifted this time around, as their wealth has gone up 50% during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg. In addition, as of June 2021, they’ve held 28.6% of the nation’s wealth, up 3.9% from the first quarter of 2020, according to Fed data. In dollar value, that translates into a 50% gain in their aggregate net worth — the difference between a household’s assets and debts, according to Bloomberg.

Gen Xers also saw robust gains in equities and pension entitlements, while their share of the nation’s consumer debt declined, the data showed.

More: 10 Supply Shortages That May Happen Again This Year

“Another way to grasp the Gen X wealth boom: The cohort of about 34.6 million households added $13 trillion in assets over 15 months. That’s more than the $12.8 trillion added by Boomers, a group that includes 7.7 million more households,” Bloomberg reports.

In addition, that generation also benefited more than the older Boomers from a rise in pension assets, as the youngest Boomers are 57 and many have retired — meaning they are drawing down on their pensions.

Examine: Pandemic Job Losses Hitting Gen Z the Hardest
Find: Gen X Share Their Biggest Money Regrets for Gen Z To Learn From

Finally, another data point underlying the trend is that in five quarters, equity assets owned by Gen X households more than doubled to $10.5 trillion, according to Fed data. That amount is now more than 10 times the stock holdings of millennials — yet only about half Boomers’ equity holdings, Bloomberg says.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Gen X Saw Wealth Increase 50% During COVID — What’s Changed for Those Between Millennial and Boomer?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Is a Living Trust in Real Estate?

    While no one wants to think about his or her own death, planning for the inevitable is an important part of protecting your assets and those you love. There are a few important legal steps you can take to prepare … Continue reading → The post What Is a Living Trust in Real Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Are You Missing Out on This Triple Tax-Advantaged Retirement Savings Account?

    You've probably heard that Social Security won't pay you a high enough monthly benefit to cover all of your living expenses in retirement, and that you'll need to save money independently to manage your various bills. Not everyone is eligible to contribute to a health savings account, or HSA. To qualify, you must be enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan, and the definition of that changes every year.

  • Is the Backdoor Roth IRA Disappearing Before Our Eyes?

    Rumblings from Washington have gotten savvy retirement savers a bit worried: Will this year be the last to take advantage of the clever backdoor Roth IRA strategy? Let's look at the Roth's current legal setup and how it might change in 2022. The Roth IRA is one of the few tax-free vehicles designed to enhance retirement for low- and middle-income earners.

  • Designating a Trust as a Retirement Beneficiary

    Designating a trust as your IRA beneficiary can be beneficial, but it requires proper planning to avoid problems.

  • LGBTQ Retirees Are Missing Out on This Big Social Security Benefit

    Though recent years have seen tremendous strides in areas of social and financial equality for LGBTQ Americans, the history of marginlization that the community faced has left many older LGBTQ people struggling with financial security, according to a new study … Continue reading → The post LGBTQ Retirees Are Missing Out on This Big Social Security Benefit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Start a Retirement Fund

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for nearly all Americans. There is currently a gap of $28 trillion between what Americans have saved for retirement and what they actually need, and that’s expected to grow to … Continue reading → The post How to Start a Retirement Fund appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Access My Retirement Savings Early?

    Withdrawing your funds before that age usually results in a 10% early withdrawal penalty, with a few exceptions for specific expenses like buying a first home or paying big medical bills. If you own a Roth IRA, you're able to withdraw the amount you've contributed at any point in time. Since you've already paid taxes on those contributions, there are no additional taxes on the withdrawal.