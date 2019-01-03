Gen X: Time Is on Your Side When It Comes to Saving for Retirement

Generation X has been called America's neglected middle child. For starters, this demographic group, sandwiched between the baby boomers and the millennials, was born in a relatively short 15-year span--between 1965 and 1980. And there are fewer of them--66 million in the U.S., compared with 74 million baby boomers and 71 million millennials. Plus, they're the victims of rotten timing. Just as they were approaching their prime, enjoying homeownership and revving up retirement savings, the housing bubble burst, igniting the financial crisis and the Great Recession. That decimated their portfolios and slashed the value of their homes.

On the plus side, their home values and savings have mostly recovered since the financial downturn, and they are entering their peak earning years. "They still have time to change their long-term outcomes, but they can't afford to pro­crastinate," says Catherine Collinson, president of the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

That's easier said than done. Many are also supporting children at the same time their aging parents are beginning to need help, and that makes it even more difficult to save. Sarita Gupta's daughter was 2 years old when her father, a retired physician, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years ago. Gupta's mom was his primary caregiver, but after almost two years it became overwhelming for her to care for him alone. Gupta, 44, and her two siblings talked with their parents about ways they could help, and her parents ended up selling her childhood home in Rochester, N.Y., and moving in with Gupta, her husband, Eddie, and their daughter in their townhouse in Silver Spring, Md. "It was a surprise financially, emotionally and physically," she says.

Gupta's mother cared for her father during the day while Gupta worked as codirector of Jobs With Justice, a nonprofit that advocates for workers' rights, and her daughter was at a nanny share. When Gupta and her husband came home to give her mom a break, they had to take care of their daughter, too. "I really felt the squeeze of the middle," she says.

Gupta's parents lived with her family for about three years, then recently moved to a senior living community nearby. Now Gupta and her husband are trying to focus on saving for their daughter's college education and their own retirement. "What's hard is changing your mindset to move from the immediate and urgent need to thinking for the long term," she says.





New rules and challenges

When many Gen Xers started their careers in the 1980s, employers still offered the promise of retirement security in the form of pensions. But the rules changed over the next decade, and most members of this demographic cohort were left to rely on their own savings in IRAs and employer retirement plans, which were designed to take the place of disappearing pensions.

Although some large employers had begun to make 401(k)s available, the vast majority didn't offer them until the late 1990s or early 2000s, Collinson says. As a result, many Xers got a late start. The median age that Gen Xers started saving was 30, compared with 24 for millennials, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

And the 401(k)s of the 1990s looked very different from 401(k)s today. Employer matches weren't as common, and some matches were made only in company stock (which didn't work out well for employees of troubled companies, such as Enron). Fees tended to be higher, and investing choices were often limited. The default investment was usually a money market fund; target-date funds didn't exist. For example, Fidelity's target-date funds, which were introduced into 401(k) plans in the late 1990s and early 2000s, didn't really take off until 2006, when the Pension Protection Act made it easier for 401(k)s to offer automatic enrollment and make target-date funds the default investment.

Soon after savings opportunities improved, the housing and financial crises arrived, and Generation X was hit from all directions. Many Gen Xers were just starting families and had more than half of their assets invested in their homes, compared with 30% for boomers, says Richard Fry, senior economist at the Pew Research Center.