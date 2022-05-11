Gen Xers Get Skipped Again And Yep, That's Exactly What They Expected Anyway

Ed Mazza
·4 min read

Generation X was forgotten, again.

David Gergen, CNN analyst and adviser to four presidents, tweeted that it was time for Baby Boomers to step aside and let a new generation take the reins of power. But he skipped right over one:

Notice what’s missing?

Plenty of people on Twitter did. He completely ignored Generation X ― both in his tweet and during the CNN appearance he promoted ― causing GenX to trend on the social media network with responses such as these:

