Gen Xers Get Skipped Again And Yep, That's Exactly What They Expected Anyway

Generation X was forgotten, again.

David Gergen, CNN analyst and adviser to four presidents, tweeted that it was time for Baby Boomers to step aside and let a new generation take the reins of power. But he skipped right over one:

Baby Boomers have been running the country for nearly three decades. Some successes, a number of disappointments. It’s time to pass the baton to younger generations — Millennials & Gen Z. Pls join us for conversation tonite on @CNN with @ACCooper about my new book on subject. — David Gergen (@David_Gergen) May 10, 2022

Notice what’s missing?

Plenty of people on Twitter did. He completely ignored Generation X ― both in his tweet and during the CNN appearance he promoted ― causing GenX to trend on the social media network with responses such as these:

[gen x has entered the chat]

[gex x has rolled their eyes and left the chat] https://t.co/0clD9LY7tt — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 11, 2022

And to Gen-X: keep the door locked, there's a swanson's TV dinner in the freezer if you get hungry and DON'T stay up past 10 — Ben Abrahamse (@babrahamse) May 11, 2022

What do you suggest Gen X does with the remainder of their lives? Asking for many friends. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) May 11, 2022

'78 Trans Am screeches to a halt on david's front lawn, the eagle on the hood glinting in the morning sunlight, the piercing screams of Ratt abruptly halt, I jump out, flip back my mullet and yell

"What about GenX, asshole???"

with a double-bird flipped toward the sky.



Whatever — Schrödinger's Zen...(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) May 11, 2022

It's like society parked Gen X in front of the TV and promptly forgot about us for 40 years. But we're cool with that. https://t.co/lPCFQr3o0w — April Loqui (@apriland3dogs) May 11, 2022

Gen Xers are just tougher. Saltier. I was a teenager in the 80s dammit! I’m wore a shirt with a zipper on it. Tough as nails.



I danced to Rock Lobster



Stole my Grandpa’s Chevette.



Would fight in the Friendly’s parking lot. Quite a bit actually. Bet pink slips on our Jim Dandys — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) May 11, 2022

Gen X is trending.

Gen X doesn't care. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 11, 2022

LOL Gen X can't catch a break, man. This isn't the first time we've been overlooked, but you know. Whatever, man. It's chill. pic.twitter.com/QxgtDPYX5q — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 11, 2022

Please, continue to ignore us. We have a lot of things we need to do and generational conflict seems both boring and exhausting.



Love, Gen X. https://t.co/4flw7sZg5F — Hank Green (@hankgreen) May 11, 2022

Yep, those are all the generations. No one in between. https://t.co/1D2VSWVdJh — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 11, 2022

Gen X grew up without parents. We’re wolves. We know how to govern and execute. — Dave Fecak (@fecak) May 11, 2022

Boomers have been ignoring Gen X since they gave birth to us. https://t.co/jblmBkgEO2 — Jeff ☩⚓️ (@5stringTex) May 11, 2022

It's the most Gen X thing ever for a Boomer to just forget about them. 😂🤣 https://t.co/iN2qcyfnt7pic.twitter.com/9xvSmtL1hT — C.Gary didn't fumble (@Cane303) May 11, 2022

I love how everyone just skips Gen X, even though we've been cleaning up the two previous generation's shit for years. https://t.co/wCVgpLpxJ6 — @thorgunnells (@thorgunnells) May 11, 2022

Wow!!! Gen X in our 40s & 50s now, but still being treated like latchkey kids! Just let yourself in the house, pop a TV dinner in the microwave, do your homework, & turn on C-SPAN so you can watch Millennials & Gen Z run the country until Mama & Papa Boomer get home from work! 😡 https://t.co/foOx57D8eR — 🌊🌊🌊Khadija - Vote Blue to Save Democracy🌊🌊🌊 (@khadijakamala) May 11, 2022

Being ignored is a feature, not a bug, of being Gen X. https://t.co/CJZbliucEU — Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) May 11, 2022

This may be the most Gen X tweet in @Twitter history.🤦🏻‍♂️👇🏼 https://t.co/wa14lQ4pl2 — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) May 11, 2022

