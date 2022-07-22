Gen Z: Here Are the 5 Best Jobs You Can Do From Your Phone

Adene Sanchez / Getty Images

The work-from-home revolution has transformed the job market for employers and employees alike -- eliminating the need for many companies to spend on office spaces and for employees to commute. Of course, not every job can be done from home, but for the ones that can be, it's becoming harder and harder to lure candidates with in-office requirements.

This is especially true for Gen Z professionals, the oldest of whom are 25 and may have never worked from an office before.

Beyond the desire to work from home, it's becoming possible for Gen Zers (and others) to work from literally anywhere -- from a laptop or even just a phone.

"Gen Z are very tech-savvy people. They are familiar with how smartphones work and its features that help them go on into their everyday lives. And nowadays, they can use this to find jobs suited for them to earn an income and even pursue a career," said Julian Goldie, CEO of Goldie Agency.

In fact, a 2022 Microsoft Store report on small-business owners revealed that 64% of Gen Z small-business owners operate at least half of their business on their phones. This compares to just 48% of small-business owners overall.

This begs the question, what work can be accomplished from just a smartphone? GOBankingRates asked experts for the five best jobs that fit this category. Here's what they said.

Virtual Assistant

"[Virtual assistants] make the lives of all those who are too busy to take care of the mundane a lot easier, and without them, no high-flier would be able to concentrate on productive elements of their business and life and achieve and handle all that they do," said Riley Beam, managing attorney at Douglas R. Beam, P.A.

"Despite being highly crucial, a VA's job is quite simple and in most cases, can easily be handled on the phone. Today's smartphones do almost everything anyway, from accessing emails to handling multiple apps, so there's no reason why a VA from Gen Z cannot handle their entire portfolio of responsibilities via their phones alone."

According to Indeed, the average hourly pay for a virtual assistant in the U.S. is $22.08.

Tech Support Specialist

"With some knowledge of particular types of software, you can troubleshoot clients' technical issues over the phone just as easily as on a desktop computer," said James Rice, head of marketing at Picked.

Derrick Haywood, chief content officer at CozySeating, agreed. "Many tech support vacancies have just a smartphone as a hardware requirement. Tech support jobs can range from gaming custom support to website navigation support. Most companies pay their remote tech support persons an average [salary] of about $35,000."

Language Tutor

"If you're a proficient speaker, you can help others learn how to speak a new language or polish their skills. Various online platforms allow tutors to interact with pupils and pay a fixed hourly rate," Rice said.

"In most cases, the only talent you need is a strong command of your original tongue," added Steve Anderson, CEO of Junk-Yard-Near-Me. "A fluent English speaker with a smartphone may earn around $10 per hour using a tool like NiceTalk."

Content Writer

"Blog and article writing can be done on the phone, especially with how fast Gen Zers are able to text. You can download the Google Drive app and write articles from there. This is super simple and can be done from anywhere, whether it's on a long car ride or at a friend's house," said Ashley Davis, co-founder of CatProductGuide.com.

A freelance content writer may expect to make around $23 an hour, according to Indeed, but this varies widely depending on your experience and what you're able to charge.

Social Media Influencer

"A job that exists now that didn't before is affiliate marketing - or being some kind of social media 'influencer,'" said Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Consolidation.

"Before the rise of social media, those who promoted products were mainly traditional celebrities, and these promotions would occur on TV commercials, billboards and magazines. Today, almost any person with a following can get involved with affiliate marketing and promote products via their social media platforms. Since Gen Z is typically the most current and savvy with social media, they are often the best candidates for this type of job."

Indeed puts the average salary for an influencer at $53,632 a year. Just keep in mind that you'll need a large follower base before you can net any kind of brand deal.

