Gen Z Jobs: The 3 Most Popular Gigs and Companies Zoomers Want To Work For

Say what you will about their obsession with TikTok and memes, but Gen Z hasn’t necessarily had it easy. Years of their youth were overshadowed by the pandemic and now they’re at the mercy of a confusing labor market, with inflation on a rampage and a recession in play.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money

What’s a Gen Zer caught up in the storm of a turbulent economy to do? Abandon the big (and likely expensive!) city life, for one.

According to a new report from Glassdoor, Gen Zers are more satisfied living in smaller, cheaper cities. Here’s where they’re headed in droves, in order of popularity:

Scottsdale, Arizona

Arlington, Virginia

Boise, Idaho

The only exception to the small city rule is San Francisco; Glassdoor found that this city is still drawing in Gen Zers despite being among the most expensive localities in the nation.

Gen Z may be courting smaller cities and their suburban surroundings, but they’re keen on jobs at huge, sprawling companies. Glassdoor found that the Gen Zers polled want to work at the following three companies most:

Microsoft

Google

Morgan Stanley

All of these companies are luring Gen Zers — in part with socially conscious commitments. They’re also gigantic and none of them are headquartered in any of the modest cities to which Gen Zers are attracted, but in an age when working remotely is becoming more normal, this may not necessarily be a major hurdle.

Glassdoor’s new research also found that Gen Zers have their eyes set on very specific roles within the giant corporations of their dreams. These are the top three jobs Gen Z desire:

Corporate Recruiter

Marketing Manager

Social Media Manager

Living it big in the small city seems to be the ethos of the new kids on the block, but do they really have that much of a choice? Rent in major metropolises such as New York City are skyrocketing with no end in sight — and the same could be said for the broader cost of living in 2022.

