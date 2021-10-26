What Gen Z Can Learn From Gen Z on Investing

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
RichVintage / Getty Images
RichVintage / Getty Images

Although the oldest among them are still in their early 20s, Gen Z is already accustomed to being told how wrong they are about investing and how much they have to learn from their all-wise baby boomer grandparents, their Gen X parents and even their millennial older siblings.

Find Out More: Nearly 20% of Gen Z Invest In This Surprising Asset, According To New Survey
Take a Look: The 10 Best Stocks for the Gen Z Investor

While it’s true that Gen Z is young, green and learning as they go, they’re also breaking a lot of bad habits formed by those same older sets. In many cases, in fact, the youngest investors are doing an impressive job of navigating a rapidly evolving economic landscape in highly uncertain times.

Plenty of younger Gen Zers are about to enter the world of investing for the first time. Believe it or not, they might be better off listening not to the advice of the millennials, Gen Xers or boomers who came before, but to the wisdom of their older counterparts in Generation Z, who are getting it right far more often than they tend to get credit for.

Read: 4 Industries Gen Z Might Save — and 4 It Might Destroy

Don’t Trust the System — But Use It to Your Advantage

Like every group of teens and young adults that came before, Gen Z has a rebellious streak that makes them suspicious of the establishment. But in their case, the machine they’re raging against sells stocks, mutual funds and ETFs.

“Culturally, there is an evident contempt from many in Gen Z towards the financial establishment,” said Brian DeChesare, a former investment banker and CEO of the financial platform Breaking Into Wall Street. “This has fostered an active ‘us versus them’ attitude in younger generations, and I think that’s a significant reason why many would rather seek advice from peers across social media and internet forums.”

See: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

If Gen Z is suspicious of a system where investment advice often comes from the same banks and corporations that sell the investments themselves, maybe it’s because that system isn’t working for them the way it did for their parents.

“According to a recent Credit Suisse report, Gen Z faces the threat of a low-return future,” said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, founder and CEO of education investment app UNest. “They are poised to earn a third less on stocks and bonds than previous generations, expecting annualized returns of about 2%.”

But Gen Z should take a cue from Gen Z — sitting on the sidelines is not the answer.

Find Out: What Gen Z Can Learn From Millennials’ Money Mistakes

Avoid Exotic Investments and Stick With the Basics

Gen Z might be wary of Wall Street, but they also know that the stock market is the greatest wealth generation machine in history. Despite a persistent misconception that Gen Z shuns traditional securities in favor of newer assets like meme stocks, crypto and SPACs, their investments, generally speaking, are surprisingly mainstream.

A recent study from Motley Fool found that new investors are overwhelmingly flocking to old strategies. The survey revealed that 73% of Gen Zers are investing in stocks — a Bloomberg poll pegged it at a nearly identical 75% — which is far greater than the percentage of those who are gambling on risky, emerging trends like crypto and meme stocks.

Check Out: A Look at Gen Z’s Financial Habits, From Spending to Saving and More

Not only does Gen Z wisely stick with the basics, but they’re surprisingly prudent and cautious when they do play the stock market. The Motley Fool study revealed that Gen Z overwhelmingly chooses growth stocks, dividend stocks and value stocks, like the kind you’d expect to find in the diversified portfolios of seasoned and experienced investors.

“Unlike millennials, Gen Z is interested in ‘playing the game,’ so to speak, only on their terms,” said Giovanni Braghieri, CEO and co-founder of MyConsultingCoach. “The whole situation involving [GameStop], Robinhood, and the subreddit showed, without a doubt, that there are more than competent players lurking in various subreddits and Discord groups.”

Take Action: 7 Moves Gen Z Should Be Making To Protect Themselves Financially

Put Your Money Where Your Morals Are

Millennials are credited with starting the trend toward sustainable investing. The generation above Gen Z helped to put more than $50 billion into ESG (environmental/social/governance) funds in 2020 compared to less than $5 billion just five years ago, according to CNBC.

But Gen Z has taken up that mantle and made it all their own. And that philosophy — capitalism with a conscience — just might be the biggest and best lesson that Gen Z has to learn from Gen Z.

According to a Bloomberg study, the majority of Gen Zers report that their investment strategy concentrates on on “companies with a purpose.”

“This generation places an emphasis on supporting companies and brands that are making an impact in the world, and this extends to their approach to investing their money,” said Alice P. Neuhauser, CFO and treasurer of Seismic Capital Company. “Young investors are seeking opportunities to support diverse, inclusive businesses with the potential to make a positive and long-lasting impact in society.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 26, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Gen Z Can Learn From Gen Z on Investing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials and Gen Z Want To Retire by 60 — One Expert Points Out Major Obstacles to Their Plans

    The pandemic has changed many Americans' retirement plans, most notably those of younger generations, as Gen Z and millennials are now saying they intend to retire in their 50s, according to a new...

  • Stress from the pandemic has made even basic decision-making difficult, poll finds

    Daily tasks such as choosing what to wear are a struggle, particularly for younger adults, parents and Black and Latino people, according to the American Psychological Association.

  • Where to Move Is a Complex Question for Single Retirees. How Advisors Can Help.

    Solo agers have a lot to consider, because they don’t have the built-in support networks married people do.

  • China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others' concerns

    BEIJING (Reuters) -President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was at its worst in more than 40 years, amid mounting worries that the giant neighbour might try to take back by military force the self-ruled island it claims as its own. In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations, Xi said it would always be the "builder of world peace" and a "protector of international order", state news agency Xinhua reported.

  • Baby Boomers Share Their Biggest Money Regrets for Gen Z To Learn From

    No one starts out as an expert when it comes to finance and money. Typically, the best lessons are learned over time, through experience. As most baby boomers are now close to or moving through...

  • Shiba Inu slumps after Musk reveals his crypto portfolio

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he has bought Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin, before adding that he doesn’t own any Shiba Inu tokens – which instantly plunged the price by 15%.

  • Social Security Concerns: Two Expenses That Could Deplete Your Cost of Living Increase

    Next year, Social Security recipients will see the largest Cost of Living Adjustment ever. The 5.9% expected increase in benefits will come as an adjustment to the increased cost of living after a...

  • Another Chinese Developer Defaults in Wake of Evergrande Crisis

    China Evergrande Group (3333.HongKong), the country’s largest property and real estate group, is struggling with $305 billion worth of debt, and narrowly avoided default last week by repaying a $83.5 million coupon payment at the last minute. China’s government and regulators have tightened control on leverage in the property sectors in the past few months, which makes it harder for developers to refinance, and for their customers to take on debt to buy houses.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Shiba Inu coin surges on rumors that it would be listed on Robinhood

    The price surge defied an Elon Musk tweet saying to not “bet the farm” on crypto.

  • Capital Gains on Inherited Property

    Inheritance can make your taxes tricky. If you inherit property or assets, as opposed to cash, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. … Continue reading → The post Capital Gains on Inherited Property appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk rips Democrats' billionaire-tax plan that could slap him with a $10 billion annual bill

    "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you," Musk tweeted at the senator who drafted a billionaire-tax proposal.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Shares dive in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

    (Reuters) -Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, lost almost a third of their value on Tuesday, a second straight daily decline after a steep rally last week. The stock closed down 29.6% at $59.07 with its price swinging wildly between $55.50 and $91.35 during the session. The pullback followed a 845% rally last week after the company was linked publicly to Trump for the first time.

  • Billionaires Blast Wealth Tax: ‘One-Way Ticket to Venezuela’

    REUTERSIt has been a summer of scrutiny for the ultra-rich—and now the billionaires are fighting amongst themselves.The culprit: a so-called “Billionaire Income Tax” that Democrats in Congress are reportedly mulling to help finance Biden’s agenda. The proposal would only target several hundred of the wealthiest Americans by taxing the rising values of certain assets, like stocks, even before they are sold.“I doubt it’s legal, and it’s stupid,” the billionaire investor Leon Cooperman complained t

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo