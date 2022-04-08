Gen Z and Millennials Prefer To Be Unemployed Than Be Unhappy at Work

A recent study by Randstad shows that Gen Z and millennials would rather quit their jobs than be unhappy at work.

The survey, completed by 35,000 individuals in 34 markets, showed that employees' attitudes towards work are seeing a significant change. 56% of employees aged from 18 to 24 answered that they would rather quit a job than work for a company that stops them from enjoying their lives. Gen Z (aged 18 to 24) and millennials (aged 25 to 34) ranked lifestyle and happiness to be the top priority, followed by the company's values. 43% of respondents answered that they wouldn't choose an employer with different social and environmental values, while 41% responded that they wouldn't choose a workplace where diversity and inclusion are not promoted.

Other priorities to Gen Z and millennials include incentives and benefits, flexibility in work location and hours, and whether the company offers room for professional and self-development. 88% of survey participants answered that they would participate in learning or development programs if they were available to employees.

Randstad's global CEO Sander van 't Noordende said in a statement: "Our findings should serve as a wake-up call for employers. There’s a clear power shift underway as people rethink priorities." He continued: "Young people want to bring their whole selves to work, which is reflected in their determination not to compromise their personal values when choosing an employer. Businesses need to rethink their approach to attracting and retaining staff, or face serious competition."

You can see the full study here.