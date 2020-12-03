How Gen Z Plans To Avoid Student Loans

Gabrielle Olya
·10 min read
Large group of cheerful college students having fun while throwing papers in a lecture hall.
Large group of cheerful college students having fun while throwing papers in a lecture hall.

Fifty-four percent of young American adults who went to college took on some kind of debt — including student loans — to fund their education, according to the Federal Reserve. The average amount of educational debt in 2018 was between $20,000 and $24,999, with the typical monthly payment ranging from $200 to $299.

Meanwhile, the cost of college continues to rise. The average tuition and fees for the 2018-2019 academic year ranged from $10,230 for a public four-year in-state school to $35,830 for a private nonprofit four-year school, according to CollegeBoard. It’s no surprise, then, that students are seeking school loans to pay for their education. However, Generation Z might be reversing the trend by looking for other ways to pay for college, according to this survey.

Read More: What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt

TD Ameritrade surveyed more than 3,000 adults and teenagers who are either Gen Z (ages 15 to 21), young millennials (ages 22 to 28) or parents (ages 30 to 60), and compared their attitudes about attending and paying for college. Here’s what the survey found about how they’re planning their finances for the future.

Last updated: Dec. 3, 2020

Fearful female student looking at camera while other students are walking around her in blurred motion.
Fearful female student looking at camera while other students are walking around her in blurred motion.

Young Americans Are Less Sure About Attending College Than Their Parents

TD Ameritrade asked Gen Zers and young millennials if they have attended or plan to attend college or trade school. Among the respondents, 83% of Gen Z and 81% of millennials said yes. However, when parents were asked if they expect their children to attend college or trade school, 96% said yes.

female student working on laptop
female student working on laptop

This Indicates a Change in the Way Young Americans Think About College

As college expenses continue to rise at a rate that’s greater than inflation and student debt is reaching record highs, young Americans are beginning to change how they are thinking about college,” said Dara Luber, senior manager of retirement product at TD Ameritrade. “Young Americans are concerned about college costs and the debt that they may incur, [and] they are looking at a number of alternatives to college.”

female student working in library
female student working in library

Gen Z Plans On Using Different Strategies To Lessen Their Student Loan Burden

In recent decades it’s been pretty typical for Americans to go straight from high school to college and attend a traditional four-year program, but Gen Z is changing the status quo.

“Many students believe that they should attend a four-year school because this is what they are expected to do,” Luber said. “However, what we see is that many students are also considering a range of cost-effective pathways, as college costs continue to rise and average college debt continues to grow.”

According to the survey, 46% of Gen Z respondents said they would take online classes, 36% said they would attend community college before moving on to four-year college and 31% said they would take a gap year between high school and college — a decision that would let them earn money to help pay for college before enrolling.

Medium group of multi-ethnic students going in and out of University-College entrance.
Medium group of multi-ethnic students going in and out of University-College entrance.

Other Ways Gen Z Is Lessening College Costs

While these are the main methods Gen Z plans to use to lessen their college costs, alternative pathways to a higher education are also being considered.

Roughly one-fifth (21%) of Gen Z said they would consider attending community college instead of a four-year college; 19% said they would complete a two-year degree instead of a four-year degree; and 18% would delay college due to the expense of paying for it.

Teenager sits on a bench in the park and listen to music and learning for exame.
Teenager sits on a bench in the park and listen to music and learning for exame.

Gen Z Is More Stressed About College Costs and Student Loan Debt Than Young Millennials

TD Ameritrade asked Gen Zers and young millennials to rate their stress level on a scale of one to 100 about a number of factors related to attending college. Gen Z rated their stress level about tuition and living expenses a 74, while young millennials rated it a 66. The younger generation was also more stressed about student loan debt, with Gen Z rating their stress level a 63 and young millennials rating their stress level a 59.

Shot of a young woman using a laptop in a college library and looking stressed.
Shot of a young woman using a laptop in a college library and looking stressed.

Why College Costs Are Stressing Young Americans Out

For most young Americans, the college experience of today is quite stressful,” said Luber. “Tuition and living expenses are part of the stress, with six in 10 young Americans being stressed about their student loan debt. Student debt is becoming more prevalent, as nine in 10 (94%) young millennials incurred some debt through their college education, up 36% from when it was measured in our 2017 survey.”

Large group of happy college students attending a class in amphitheater.
Large group of happy college students attending a class in amphitheater.

Most Gen Zers Are Saving For College

The majority of young Americans are currently saving for college, with 62% of Gen Z saying that they are setting money aside for higher education expenses. On average, Gen Zers have saved $4,734 to help cover college costs.

Start Now: 20 Ways To Save Money Fast

A mature African-American man helping his daughter relocate, perhaps into an apartment or college dorm.
A mature African-American man helping his daughter relocate, perhaps into an apartment or college dorm.

Gen Z Plans To Pay For Half of Their College Education

One reason Gen Z is dedicated to saving for college is that the average Gen Z American plans to pay for half of their college education, the survey found. Most Gen Z respondents (30%) plan to pay for 26% to 50% of their college costs, while 27% plan to pay for 76% to 100% of their college costs. However, many are depending on family contributions.

“In many cases, the whole family is chipping in, with 84% of parents currently saving for their child’s education,” Luber said. “In some cases, grandparents are also participating by contributing to their grandchildren’s education, with a quarter of them chipping in.”

coffee shop worker entering the order into a digital display screen.
coffee shop worker entering the order into a digital display screen.

Gen Z Plans On Relying On Their Own Savings More Than Family Members'

TD Ameritrade asked Gen Zers how their college is currently being paid for or will be paid for, and 43% said they would be paying for it — at least partially — from their own savings. Thirty-nine percent would be using their parents’ savings, 14% would be using their grandparents’ savings, 8% would be using a college savings plan from their parents and 3% would be using a college savings plan from their grandparents.

Shot of a young woman chatting and having coffee with her parents at home.
Shot of a young woman chatting and having coffee with her parents at home.

Before Figuring Out Financing, Gen Zers Should Talk To Their Parents

It’s clear that Gen Z is being proactive about making their college experience more affordable. But before figuring out where and how to cut costs, Luber said the first step young Americans should take is to talk to their parents about their parents’ plans for the future to ensure they are on the same page.

Parents can save early and often — even if it’s a small amount every month,” said Luber. “529 college savings plans could be one option. And although they vary from state to state, they generally offer federal tax-deferred growth and withdrawals that are free from federal income taxes. There are no income or age limits, and many plans have high lifetime contribution limits.”

Young bartender at bar counter preparing a cocktail.
Young bartender at bar counter preparing a cocktail.

Gen Z Hopes To Fund Their Education With Scholarships and Grants, and by Working

In addition to their own savings and family contributions, “Gen Zs are hopeful that scholarships and part-time employment will help cover the cost of college,” said Luber.

Less than half of Gen Z Americans — 42% — said they plan on paying for or are already paying for college with student loans. Most plan on paying for or are already paying for college with scholarships, grants and bursaries (58%). Other options include taking on a part-time job while at college (48% of respondents); working a summer job (46%); and applying for financial aid (43%). In addition, one-fifth of Gen Zers plan on using work-study income to help pay for their college education.

Two mixed race engineering students work on a group project together in a workshop whilst their tutor watches in the background.
Two mixed race engineering students work on a group project together in a workshop whilst their tutor watches in the background.

Outside of Part-Time Jobs, Gen Z Is Finding Other Ways To Earn Money During School

Working a part-time job is the most common way Gen Zers are earning money or plan to earn money during college, but they are open to other options as well. Twenty-three percent said they have or expect to have a paid internship, 22% plan to participate or are participating in a work-study program, and 16% are working or plan to work freelance and gig jobs.

Jack Russell Terrier in harness walking on loose leash.
Jack Russell Terrier in harness walking on loose leash.

Working Is an Effective Way To Lessen the Student Loan Burden

“Young Americans are starting to realize that to tackle their worries over potential student debt, they need to take some action,” Luber said. “Working part-time is one way to reduce student loan debt.”

For Your College Costs: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

Saleswoman (16-17 years, mixed race African American) helping customer.
Saleswoman (16-17 years, mixed race African American) helping customer.

Gen Z Is Being More Proactive About Working During College Than Young Millennials

While nearly half of Gen Z (48%) plans to work a part-time job during college, only 36% of young millennials said they worked part-time jobs. Gen Z is also taking on more summer work, with 46% saying they have worked or plan on working a summer job compared to only 25% of young millennials.

Interestingly, the survey found that if millennials could give their 18-year-old selves any advice regarding affording college, the largest percentage said they would work harder to earn money for college.

“Millennials’ top advice would be to work more in college, and it seems that Gen Z is certainly open to that idea,” said Luber.

Young college student studying class schedule or campus map.
Young college student studying class schedule or campus map.

Young Americans Are Also Choosing Their Colleges More Carefully

Many young Americans now think about saving money when considering which school they will attend. The survey found that 73% of respondents either chose or would choose a less expensive college to avoid debt.

Group of school friends outdoors arms around one another togetherness and community concept.
Group of school friends outdoors arms around one another togetherness and community concept.

Gen Z Is More Optimistic About Paying Off Their Student Loan Debt Than Young Millennials

When it comes to millennials versus Gen Z, the latter group is more optimistic about the process of student loan repayment. On average, Gen Z Americans plan on paying off their student debt by age 33, while the average young millennial said it would take them until age 37. Twenty-seven percent of Gen Z respondents plan to pay off their debt by age 29 compared to 26% of millennials, while 47% of Gen Z plans on paying off their debt between ages 30 and 39 compared to 40% of young millennials. Only 8% of Gen Z said they think they will be paying off loans at age 50 or older versus 15% of young millennials.

Gen Z is more optimistic about paying off their college loans than young millennials, not only because they recognize the costs of college — but they are also doing something about it,” said Luber.

Young Caucasian woman and man looking at scenic view of Gordes village in Provence.
Young Caucasian woman and man looking at scenic view of Gordes village in Provence.

Can Gen Z Reverse the Student Loan Crisis?

The TD Ameritrade survey found that Gen Z — the generation that is currently in or will soon be attending college — is on the path to taking on fewer loans than the previous generation. They’re doing this by using more cost-effective pathways to higher education, such as taking gap years and enrolling in online courses for college credits; by being proactive about saving for college costs; by choosing less expensive schools to avoid debt; by paying for college through financial aid, scholarships and grants; and by working during school and summers. It remains to be seen whether their proactive planning and wise financial choices will be able to reverse student loan trends, but it’s clear that many Americans in this generation are on the right track.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Gen Z Plans To Avoid Student Loans

Latest Stories

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • Obama compares his younger self to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and says she should've been given more time to speak at the Democratic convention

    "New blood is always good," Obama said. "I say that as somebody who used to be the young, shiny cool guy, but now is the gray-haired old grizzled vet."

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • Californians flee as strong winds push fire through canyons

    Powerful winds pushed flames through Southern California canyons early Thursday as an out-of-control wildfire burned near homes and forced residents to flee. The blaze in Orange County's Silverado Canyon began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush as gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). Firefighters struggled in steep terrain amid unpredictable Santa Ana winds that have raised fire danger for much of the region.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.

  • Arizona governor silences Trump's call, certifies election

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday that it was President Donald Trump on the phone when he silenced a call from the White House while in the middle of signing papers certifying election results showing Trump narrowly lost the state. Ducey said he returned the call after the event but repeatedly declined to talk about his discussion with the president, though he did say Trump never asked him not to sign the certification of Arizona’s election. “The President has got an inquisitive mind,” Ducey said.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • Climate change: PM aims for world-leading UK emissions cuts

    Boris Johnson is set to unveil plans for world-leading emissions UK cuts - but are they enough?

  • China is already targeting Joe Biden and his team, a top US intelligence official warned, calling it an attack 'on steroids'

    Bill Evanina, head of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said his agency had expected China to move its target from Trump to Biden.

  • Ivanka Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over use of inauguration funds

    District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine's office disclosed in a court filing on Tuesday that the deposition had taken place that day. In a January 2020 lawsuit, Racine claimed Donald Trump's real estate business and other entities misused nonprofit funds to enrich the Trump family.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawyer for NYC Bar Owner Arrested for Defying COVID Restrictions Criticizes Sheriffs’ Conduct

    The lawyer for a New York City bar owner arrested for opening his business in defiance of coronavirus restrictions criticized the Sheriff's Department for its conduct during the incident.Danny Presti, owner of Mac's Public House on Staten Island, chose to keep his bar open after Governor Andrew Cuomo declared part of the island an "orange zone" due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases. New York restrictions for an orange zone ban indoor dining, however Presti's business partner Keith McAlarney told Fox News's Tucker Carlson on Monday that they needed to open to stay afloat financially."They spent $150,000 to [first] open the place, and they opened two months before COVID. Two young guys with five children between them," Presti's attorney Lou Gelormino told National Review on Wednesday. The pair spent an additional $25,000 to reopen over the summer according to new social distancing requirements.While Presti's bar falls within the boundary of the orange zone, it sits almost on the border itself. This was another reason Presti and McAlarney chose to remain open.Cuomo "decided, in all his wisdom, to make half of Staten Island an orange zone, meaning that a block and a half away from Mac's Public House you can sit down and eat, and in Mac's Public House you can't," Gelormino said.The New York City Health Department ordered the bar to close on November 24, two days before Thanksgiving. After Presti and McAlarney refused, the State Liquor Authority suspended their liquor license on November 27.Then, New York City Sheriffs conducted a plain-clothes operation at the establishment."The business received numerous complaints for indoor dining in an Orange Zone and operating past the 10 p.m. curfew imposed by the Governor’s Executive Order," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement provided to National Review. After plain-clothes officers observed violations of coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday evening, "deputies issued appearance tickets for multiple violations of city and state laws to employees of the establishment."Both Presti and Gelormino, who were on the premises at the time, were issued tickets for failure to observe order and failure to protect public health and safety, among other charges. After his arrest, Presti was given desk appearance tickets for disorderly conduct and trespassing, even though he was arrested in his own establishment, according to Gelormino."The sheriffs gave me four criminal summonses for doing absolutely nothing, just being [Presti's] attorney," Gelormino said. "They completely lied on them. We were nothing but polite and respectful and courteous.""At no time was there even a hint of disorderly conduct, even when Danny got arrested," Gelormino said, adding that sheriffs arrested Presti after he refused to leave the premises.As of Wednesday, the seven-day average coronavirus positivity rate stood at 8.6 percent in the zip code where Mac's Public House is located. Presti and McAlarney are currently discussing their plans to move forward.

  • Dispatch: Knife-wielding Armenian refuses to leave home as Azerbaijani troops move in to reclaim final swathe of territory

    As trucks packed with Azerbaijani soldiers rolled through the empty streets of Lachin on Tuesday, Levon Kevorkyan sat outside his shop armed only with a knife. Mr Kevorkyan, a 48-year-old Armenian, moved to the town in Nagorno-Karabakh at the end of the last war over the territory between his country and Azerbaijan, two former members of the Soviet bloc. Now he swears he will not leave, despite the Armenian government’s pledge to return the land as part of a bitterly contested peace deal following the latest eruption of hostilities. “I will stay here until they raze this place to the ground,” he told the Telegraph, wearing camouflage and a leather biker jacket. “We built this place with our sweat. I have no concerns about dying here.” On Tuesday, Lachin district was the last of three areas of Nagorno-Karabakh ceded by Yerevan to Azerbaijan under the terms of a Russia-brokered peace deal that ended weeks of armed conflict.