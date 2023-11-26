Gen Z turn away from 'addictive' social media

Young people say their mental health has improved since shunning social media.

Iwan Kellet from Anglesey said "constant negativity" on the platforms was affecting him, and he feels better since taking a break.

It comes as research showed a quarter of respondents felt anxious due to the noise of constant notifications.

Gen Z - people born between 1996 and 2010 - are the most likely to say that social media impacts their wellbeing, the research showed.

'All I could see were negative stories'

Iwan said that TikTok was the hardest app to put down

A student at Cardiff University, social media was an important way for Iwan to stay in touch with his friends.

He said: "I decided to go on a detox because I could see the negativity [social media] was putting in my head.

"The one that took up most of my time was TikTok. I'd describe it as quite addictive, really difficult to put down.

"All I could see were negative stories about all kinds of things, what ever was in the news."

Three in five members of Gen Z who responded said they've gone on a social media detox

According to the research by mobile phone company HMD Global, Iwan is not the only one.

Three in five people in the Gen Z age bracket are regularly undertaking a social media detox to reconnect with the world around them, the research showed.

In another study by McKinsey Health Institute, one in four of Gen Z associated spending a lot of time on social media with worse mental health.

Impact of social media detox is 'unclear'

Donna Dixon, lecturer of childhood and youth studies at Bangor University, researches into the impact of technology on young people.

"Research suggests that there's a complicated relationship between engaging with social media and mental health amongst young people," she said.

"The unhealthy use of social media... can be connected to mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression."

A study carried out by Ms Dixon herself discovered that parental usage of technology can also impact on young people's relationship with social media.

Despite this, Ms Dixon also recognizes the benefits of these platforms.

"Despite increasing evidence of the harmful effect of social media on young people's mental health, there is evidence that suggests positive impacts, such as social connection.

Discussing the increasing practice of social media detox, she said: " While some research does show a relationship between less usage of social media and better wellbeing, the implication of taking a break from technology is unclear."

Encouraging the healthy use of social media

While he has since returned to social media, Iwan uses his accounts less often.

He said: "I've seen a big change. Not seeing negative content and not using my phone negatively, even, just makes you much happier in day to day life."

Ms Dixon said: "Maybe the aim in the end is to encourage the healthy use of technology, emphasising the importance of recognizing positive and negative impacts of using social media and moving away from an over-simplified narrative".

Instead of spending hours scrolling, Iwan now has more time to dedicate to his interests.

"I enjoy writing short stories, but I'm also writing a book on the history of the village I'm from and I've had more time to do that."