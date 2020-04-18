When Will Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Breakeven?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's (NYSE:GNK): Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The US$270m market-cap company announced a latest loss of -US$56.0m on 31 December 2019 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering the rate at which GNK will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for GNK.

See our latest analysis for Genco Shipping & Trading

GNK is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Shipping analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$19m in 2021. GNK is therefore projected to breakeven around a couple of months from now! In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which GNK must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 108% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, GNK may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:GNK Past and Future Earnings April 18th 2020 More

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of GNK’s upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. GNK currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in GNK’s case is 49%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of GNK which are not covered in this article, but I must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at GNK, take a look at GNK’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also put together a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is GNK worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GNK is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Genco Shipping & Trading’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.