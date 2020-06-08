The gender gap between Trump and Biden has turned into a gender canyon

WASHINGTON — For all the recent 2020 focus on young voters, seniors and African-American turnout, don’t forget about the gender gap.

Because our new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that this gap is more like a canyon — and it could very well be President Trump’s biggest disadvantage in November.

Overall, our poll shows Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Trump by 7 points among registered voters, 49 percent to 42 percent, which is unchanged from April.

But looking inside of these numbers, Biden is ahead of Trump by 21 points (!!!) among women, 56 percent to 35 percent. That’s compared with Hillary Clinton’s 13-point advantage with women, per the 2016 exit poll.

And Trump is up among men by 8 points, 50 percent to 42 percent — it was 11 points in the 2016 exit poll.

What’s more, Biden holds a 25-point lead among women with college degrees, while Trump is ahead by just 5 points among women without college degrees.

Bottom line: If Trump is really losing all female voters by anywhere close to 20 points, it’s going to be hard for him to win the 2020 presidential election, especially if he maintains his ’16 support among men.

As our colleague Dante Chinni reminds us, women make up a larger portion of the electorate (53 percent in ’16) than men do (47 percent).

Masking and unmasking the 2020 electorate

Our NBC News/WSJ poll also shows that whether or not you wear a mask when you’re in public tells us a lot about who you are going to vote for in the 2020 presidential race.

In our poll, 63 percent of all registered voters say they always wear a mask when they’re in public, and Joe Biden leads Trump by 40 points among these voters, 66 percent to 26 percent.

Twenty-one percent of voters say they sometimes wear a mask, and Trump is ahead here by 32 points, 62 percent to 30 percent.

And 15 percent of voters say they never/rarely wear a mask, and Trump leads here by a whopping 76 points, 83 percent to 7 percent.

This isn’t a country that is ready to return to normal

Finally, when it comes to the coronavirus, our poll finds a public that remains skittish about getting things back to normal.

As one of us writes, a combined 66 percent of voters say they are “very” or “somewhat” uncomfortable about attending a large gathering.

Another 66 percent are uncomfortable about flying on an airplane.

Fifty-four percent are uncomfortable about eating out at a restaurant.

And 50 percent of parents are uncomfortable about sending their children to school or daycare starting in August.

That certainly doesn’t sound like an economy that’s ready to roar back into place — despite that positive jobs report from Friday.

And it also doesn’t sound like an electorate that’ eager to attend packed campaign rallies or conventions come August.

That said, there’s a considerable partisan divide inside these numbers: Just about a third of Republicans say they’re uncomfortable about eating at a restaurant and having their child attend school, while less than half of them are uncomfortable about attending a large gathering or flying on an airplane.

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

1,952,434: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 71,916 more than Friday morning.)

111,118: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far. (That’s 2,278 more than Friday morning).

20.24 million: The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the United States so far, according to researchers at The COVID Tracking Project.

4: The number of former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who have spoken out against Trump for his desire to use active-duty soldiers to counter protestors.

50,000: The number of volunteers being sought by the GOP to assist as “poll-watchers” in November.

80 percent: The share of voters who say things in America are “out of control,” according to a new NBC/WSJ poll.

60 million: The estimated number of coronavirus infections avoided because of lockdowns in the United States, according to one new research study.

Tweet of the day

2020 Vision: Biden to meet with George Floyd’s family in Houston

Former Vice President Joe Biden will head to Houston on Monday to pay his respects with George Floyd’s family, per NBC’s Marianna Sotomayor.