Gender Politics At The Democratic Debate Show How Hard It Is To Fight Like a Girl

Two experienced female Senators walk into a presidential debate. Both are trailing in the polls behind an inexperienced male mayor with some glaring political weaknesses. Both know that this debate is a make-or-break moment, one that could decide whether they advance to the next phase of the campaign.

And yet, the two moments that Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Amy Klobuchar sparred with Mayor Pete Buttigieg amount to a case study for how gender works in the 2020 campaign. Men are rubber, women are glue: if you’re a female candidate, you know that your attacks on your male rivals may bounce off him and stick to you.

Every time Harris and Klobuchar were poised to whack Buttigieg, they pulled their punches. They faltered. They softened the blow. Those moments were instructive. They were not evidence that Harris and Klobuchar can’t fight; both are former prosecutors who know how to go for the jugular (and have demonstrated that ferocity on the public stage). And they were not evidence of Buttigieg’s comparative strength on either substance or political viability; Harris rose through the ranks of California politics to be the first black woman elected state attorney general, and Klobuchar is one of the most productive and bipartisan members of the Senate, having passed more than 100 bills, many with Republicans. (Buttigieg’s major accomplishments as mayor in South Bend include expanding the roads and revamping the downtown.)

Instead, these pulled punches demonstrate the binds women candidates face when they consider going on the offensive. You could almost see Harris and Klobuchar do the calculus in their heads: how to nail Buttigieg without attacking him, how to point out his weaknesses without seeming petty, how to destroy him without destroying themselves.

This careful assessment was borne of experience. Both women have seen their anger used against them. In an earlier presidential debate, Harris faced blowback after she confronted Biden about his past opposition to bussing, and Klobuchar has weathered persistent allegations that she is a demanding and exacting boss who occasionally yells at her staff. Both women know that forceful men are all often described as strong and assertive, while forceful women are dismissed as angry, emasculating or hectoring. (This is especially true for Harris, who is doubly confined by racist stereotypes about “angry” black women.)

At the debate Wednesday, both Harris and Klobuchar’s calculations ended in the same result: even when given the opportunity to attack, they ended up talking about their own strengths more than Buttigieg’s weaknesses—which ultimately let him off the hook.

The moderators teed up Harris to attack Buttigieg’s failures to reach black voters, and it should have been an easy hit. Harris is the only black woman serving in the US Senate at a time when black women are crucial to the Democratic Party. Compare that to Buttigieg, who is currently polling at 0% with black voters in South Carolina. His campaign has come under fire after a memo was leaked suggesting that his sexuality was a “barrier” for black voters, for failing to diversify the police force in South Bend, and for allegedly exaggerating black support for his signature racial justice plan. And yet, when Harris was asked about Buttigieg’s struggles on race, she took a deep breath, grimaced, and held her fire.

“I was asked a question that related to a stock photograph that his campaign published,” she said. “I believe that the mayor has made apologies for that.” Flustered, she then went on to “speak to a larger issue,” describing how black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party, pointing out the sky-high rates of maternal mortality for black women, the wage gap, and the fact that black women are the mothers of the black boys who are so often killed by gun violence. “I think candidates have taken for granted constituencies that have been the backbone of the Democratic Party,” she said in a muted attack. “The question has to be, where you been? And what are you going to do? And do you understand who the people are?” It was a pulled punch.

Buttigieg responded as if he had taken a full hit, for which he had no doubt prepared. “I completely agree,” he said. “I welcome the challenge of connecting with black voters in America who don’t yet know me.” He then used the question to pivot to a broader argument about his candidacy, to talk about “what’s in my heart,” his faith, and his marriage. “I care about this because, while I do not have the experience of ever having been discriminated against because of the color of my skin, I do have the experience of sometimes feeling like a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my own rights come up for debate,” he said.