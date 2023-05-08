Gender pronoun bill sparks fear in Florida schools
A Florida bill regulating the use of gender pronouns in schools has sparked fears among non-binary teachers and students. (May 8) (AP video: Daniel Kozin, Laura Bargfeld)
Supporters say this measure would help addicted moms-to-be get services. It's laughable. For one thing, there aren't enough services to go around.
Smart Beta ETF report for FVD
They were fined $200,000 in what a judge has called an “egregious” withholding of evidence in an ongoing lawsuit.
Southampton’s 11-year existence in the Premier League is nearly over, and there will be no data and analytics to provide owners Sport Republic with hope of escaping this mess.
Just how does this debt limit standoff end? McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers want a deal that guarantees trillions of dollars in spending cuts before they sign on to raising the debt limit. Time is short: The Treasury Department warns the U.S. could default as soon as June 1 if there is no deal.
Chinese automaker BYD Co. plans to expand into electric vehicles manufacturing and assembly in Vietnam, according to a Vietnamese government statement citing the company's chair. Reuters in January exclusively reported that the Xian-based EV maker had plans to open a plant in Vietnam to produce car parts, with the aim to export components to an assembly plant planned in neighbouring Thailand. In a government statement released after the meeting between BYD's founder and chair Wang Chuanfu and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on May 5, Wang said he expected Vietnam to create favourable conditions for BYD to complete investment procedures.
Protesters in NYC jumped onto subway tracks and chanted Jordan Neely's name over his death. Police collided with the protesters and several were arrested.
Ryan LaGrander is a third-generation cheesemaker and just the second person ever to become certified as a Master Cheesemaker in cheese curds.
One farmer said the fierce heat meant people had to finish work by 10 o'clock in the morning.
Weng Sor is accused of intentionally striking cyclists, a pedestrian and two police officers while driving the truck.
After sleeping for a week under a tree in the backyard of a mosque in the Sudanese town of Wadi Halfa, Dalia Hassan is torn over whether she should cross the frontier into Egypt, or wait until her 18-year-old son gets a visa. A few paces away in the hot, dusty, desert settlement, a family including three pregnant sisters and a grandmother with an oxygen cylinder take turns on rented beds as they await an Egyptian visa for Mohamed, who is 16. Amid the waves of displacement caused by the war in Sudan, many of the country's well-off have fled the capital Khartoum and embarked on an expensive and gruelling road journey to the border with Egypt, 720 km (450 miles) to the north.
There's a new dog show in town! Canine Celebration Day is the newest member of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show pack.
The conservative commentator is reportedly discussing his next moves as his lawyers work to break his Fox contract, which runs through 2025.
Ricky Flores, the photojournalist who took the original picture, told Insider that seeing images of Saturday's protest was history coming "full circle."
Sauropods, those familiar plant-eating dinosaurs with long necks, long tails and four pillar-like legs, were the biggest land animals in Earth's history, reaching 100-120 feet (30-36 meters) long and weighing as much as a tractor-trailer. A new study has calculated for the first time the number of different sauropod lineages that achieved whopping proportions - 36 of them in a span of about 100 million years bridging the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. There was no one-size-fits-all evolutionary strategy to become immense, with these lineages distinct from one another despite sharing a general body plan.
Election officials in battleground Wisconsin hope to revive a bipartisan plan they say is critical to rebuilding confidence in elections but that was killed last week by Republicans without debate. The state's chief elections official said a new division designed to handle voters' concerns and deal with an onslaught of records requests and complaints was “exactly what Wisconsin needs” and of critical importance. The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget-writing committee rejected the commission's request along with more than 500 other spending proposals from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a single vote last Tuesday.
The European Union said Monday it was cancelling its Europe Day reception in Tel Aviv after the extremist Israeli minister representing the government stood firm in his intention to participate.Reports began emerging in Israeli media on Sunday about the EU's discontent over National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's being the government representative to the Tel Aviv reception.
A U.S. court of appeals has granted Venezuela a temporary stay preventing six companies from joining a proposed court auction of shares in a Citgo Petroleum parent to enforce judgments for past expropriation of assets. Since March, creditors including a unit of O-I Glass, Huntington Ingalls Industries, ACL1 Investments, Koch Minerals and mining firms Rusoro Mining and Gold Reserve, have been granted rights to seize shares in the parent of Venezuela-owned refiner Citgo, PDV Holding. The companies had won conditional attachments to a federal case in which the judge has approved a process to auction the shares to pay a $970 million judgment won by miner Crystallex.
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is back in 2023, with more than 200 different breeds competing for the ultimate prize, glory and bragging rights.
Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson came to blows Sunday on pit road at Kansas Speedway after a frustrated Gragson confronted Chastain for an incident earlier in the afternoon. The two were having a conversation next to Chastain's car following the ...