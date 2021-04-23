Gender reveal explosion rocks New Hampshire towns

SARAH TAGLIERI: To have something like this occur outside normal business hours-- and of all of the blasts that I have experienced, nothing was as loud as what we experienced on Tuesday night.

    "It was ridiculous. I don’t have any other words for it," said a local whose house was shaken by the explosion.

  • Gender reveal party prompts fears of 'earthquakes' after US couple detonates 80 pounds of explosives

    Explosives used for a gender reveal party in New Hampshire were so loud that residents across state lines thought there was an earthquake. Locals in the Rockingham County area reported the foundations of their homes cracking and walls rocking to police, who located the origin of the blast in a quarry, where a family admitted to holding the gathering. The source was 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of Tannerite, an explosive used for firearms practice. The family said they thought the quarry was the safest place to set off the blast and let their relatives know they were expecting a baby boy. “It was earth-shaking,” a neighbor who lives near Torromeo Industries in Kingston, where the explosives were set off at 7pm EST on Tuesday, told NBC news. Residents in a 20-mile radius and as far away as Massachusetts heard the explosion, with many calling 911.

    It’s a … big freaking explosion! Residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts were rocked when (another) “gender reveal” stunt went awry — and resulted in an explosion that was felt 20 miles away. Some residents thought the explosion was an earthquake or a car accident. Residents of Kingston, N.H., correctly assumed the explosion originated from […]

    The explosion happened in a quarry near Haverhill, north Boston, on Tuesday evening, Kingston Police told NBC Boston.

