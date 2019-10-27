Gender-reveal party turns tragic when Iowa woman killed in explosion: Sheriff originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A gender-reveal party in Iowa turned tragic over the weekend when a 56-year-old woman was killed by debris from an explosion connected to the event, authorities said.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at a home in Knoxville, about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines, according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

A man who answered the phone Sunday at the home where the incident occurred, told ABC News that his wife was the woman killed, but declined further comment.

The woman was at a party for a couple to announce the gender of the baby they are expecting, sheriff's officials said. The explosion was apparently part of the announcement, officials said.

"The investigation determined that a gender reveal announcement resulted in the explosion, which caused debris to strike the victim," the sheriff's office statement reads.

The sheriff's office is being assisted in its investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The incident came about two years after an explosion set off at a gender-reveal party in Green Valley, Arizona, sparked the massive Sawmill Fire, which burned 47,000 acres in the Coronado National Forest.

In that incident, Dennis Dickey, 37, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, revealed his wife was carrying a boy when he used a high-powered rifle to shoot at a target causing it to explode with a blue substance, according to a statement by the U.S. Justice Department. Dickey had packed the target with the explosive substance Tannerite, according to the statement.

Dickey pleaded guilty in September 2018, to federal charges stemming from the Sawmill Fire, was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $8.1 million in restitution.