Gender reveal — using steak and lobster — at Texas steakhouse goes viral. See the video

Steak or lobster? For a Texas couple, it was about so much more than just their dinner.

Bailey Hill shared video Oct. 2 on Instagram of the gender reveal with her husband, Travis Hill. But instead of a traditional cake reveal or something more dramatic, the couple gave the power to their Taste of Texas waiter.

The video from the Houston restaurant shows the husband hand their unseen ultrasound to their waiter, who had the important task of revealing the baby’s gender to the couple.

They were to be served steak if they were having a boy. If they were having a girl, the couple would get lobster.

As the video shows, Bailey Hill opened her eyes to reveal a steak in front of her — meaning the couple would be having a boy. It came as a surprise, as she said in a caption in the video that she had convinced herself she would be having a girl.

Nearly a half million people have liked the video since it was posted.

“We just wanted to do something with just the two of us, something we could share together,” Bailey Hill told the Houston Chronicle in an Oct. 16 story. “I was not expecting it to go viral the way it did. It was really just for us to tell our friends we were having a boy, and it ended up being us telling like, 9 million people that we are having a boy!”

The Hills will be welcoming their baby boy in March 2024.

Many people congratulated the couple and applauded their simplistic approach of their gender reveal.

“Finally a gender reveal that didn’t end in complete and utter destruction,” one commenter said.

“Finally, a gender reveal trend I can get behind,” another commenter said. “May your arguments be rare, you come to a happy medium and realize your nights of good sleep soon will be....well, done.”

Taste of Texas also congratulated the couple. Bailey Hill told the Chronicle that the restaurant gave them a gift card, which they will use for their upcoming anniversary dinner.

