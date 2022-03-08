Gene database leads to arrest of Gardena man in 1994 cold case killing in Desert Hot Springs

A 48-year-old Gardena man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 1994 killing of a Desert Hot Springs woman, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators said a public genealogy database led to a break in the case.

Cheri Huss, 39, was found dead in her apartment on Palma Drive in Desert Hot Springs on April 24, 1994. Huss had been stabbed multiple times and was bitten by her killer, the sheriff's department said at the time. Investigators determined that she attempted to fight off her attack, which caused the attacker to leave blood.

Forensic testing later determined that the blood matched the DNA of the saliva left behind in the bite marks on Huss' body.

In February, investigators were able to use the collected DNA to identify Sharron Eugene Gadlin as a person of interest in the crime, according to Tuesday's press release from the sheriff's department. They then discovered he lived in Thousand Palms in 1994, about 12 miles from the scene of the killing.

Investigators used forensic genetic genealogy, a process that involves matching DNA collected from crime scenes to records in publicly accessible genealogy databases. People often upload their own genealogy information to those databases, such as ancestry.com, to identify relatives. The District Attorney's Office did not indicate which database led to the match.

That breakthrough came after years of investigation and regular attempts to match the suspect’s DNA profile to a profile in the Combined DNA Index System, a national DNA information repository maintained by the FBI that allows state and local crime laboratories to store and compare DNA profiles from crime-scene evidence and convicted offenders. All attempts to find a match using that system had proven unsuccessful.

On Feb. 14, investigators obtained a saliva sample from Gadlin after receiving a warrant to do so. They received confirmation that his DNA profile matched the saliva on Feb. 18.

Story continues

On Friday, officers pulled over Gadlin's car at the intersection of West 135th Street and Western Avenue in Gardena and then arrested him. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. His bail was set at $1 million.

Huss lived alone in a four-plex apartment near the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Tamar Drive in Desert Hot Springs, according to a 1994 Desert Sun article about the killing. Huss' parents found her body on the floor after talking with her on the phone the previous night.

The District Attorney's office has not indicated if there is evidence Huss and Gadlin knew each other or whether any motive for the crime has been determined.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement that he was hopeful the arrest meant Huss and her family would get the justice they deserve and had waited so long for.

“Our cold case team of investigators will continue to use cutting edge technology to solve old murder cases across Riverside County," he said. "Our prosecutors will continue to vigorously prosecute these murderers until we get justice for their victims.”

Regional Cold Case Homicide Team investigators ask that anyone who may have information about this case call 951-955-2777 or leave a tip on the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department website homicide tip line at https://www.riversidesheriff.org/528/Contact-Us.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 1994 Desert Hot Springs cold case murder: Gene website leads to arrest