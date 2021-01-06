Gene-edited food to be grown in English fields under plans to diverge from EU policy

Emma Gatten
farming
farming

Food from gene-edited animals and crops could be produced for the first time in England under new post-Brexit plans intended to boost British farming, the Government will announce today.

A consultation on gene-editing will also pave the way for a rethink on genetically modified (GM) food as the Government seeks to embrace the use of technology in its agricultural shakeup. 

Gene-editing, which involves splicing a gene and extracting or inserting new DNA, is currently tightly regulated in the same way as GM production under a 2018 ruling by the European Court of Justice. 

Advocates argue they should be treated separately. Gene-editing does not involve inputting DNA from a different species, unlike GM techniques, and can mimic processes that have been used in farming for centuries. 

The Government has said it will focus on changes that could have been produced naturally or through traditional breeding, a similar approach taken elsewhere including Japan, Australia and Argentina.  

Among other things, gene-editing can be targeted to improve crop pest resistance, thereby reducing reliance on harmful pesticides, remove the DNA that causes allergies in foods such as peanuts, or make crops more resilient to climate change. 

The move comes amid a major shakeup of British agriculture as the £3bn EU subsidy system is reformed, and the Government hopes it could give some English farmers a competitive advantage. The consultation will not cover the rest of the UK. 

Some small-scale field trials of GE crops have already taken place in the UK, including brassica developed at the John Innes Centre in Norwich which has had the gene that makes it taste bitter removed. 

Livestock gene editing is at an earlier stage of development, but scientists at the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh last year successfully created ‘super sire’ gene-edited cattle, pigs and goats which produce sperm that could make their offspring healthier and more efficient to rear. 

The consultation will also look at whether gene-edited food should be labelled in the UK, likely to be a requirement exports to the European Union. 

The move will be announced by the environment secretary at the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday. 

“Gene editing has the ability to harness the genetic resources that mother nature has provided, in order to tackle the challenges of our age,” George Eustice will say. 

Removing the barriers to GE crops after Brexit has been a long-term aim of Boris Johnson, who vowed on his first day as prime minister to “liberate the UK’s extraordinary bioscience sector from anti-genetic modification rules.” 

Mr Eustice will say: “Now that we have left the EU, we are free to make coherent policy decisions based on science and evidence. That begins with this consultation.”

The move was welcomed by the National Farmers Union, which said GE techniques would be “absolutely critical” in helping the country achieve its climate change goals. 

Farmers are under pressure to adapt as they face the drop-off in direct subsidies, to be replaced with a system that pays them for producing public goods such as clean air and water, higher animal welfare standards, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. 

That is expected to create an intensification of agriculture in some areas, in order to make space for rewilding or tree planting schemes elsewhere. 

Critics warn that relaxing rules around GE food risks opening the door to genetic modification and that intensification of farming will have knock-on environmental impacts. 

Patrick Holden, of the Sustainable Food Trust, said the process could ultimately reduce the genetic diversity which guarantees long-term animal and plant resilience. 

“It's kind of a designer plant or a designer animal, based on the perception of the breeders of what is good for us,” he said. 

Kiera Box, from Friends of the Earth, said: “Gene editing is not similar to genetic modification, it is genetic modification. It is also new and untested and therefore holds risks for people and the environment. Government tend to use fluffy terms like 'genetic scissors' but it regularly involves multiple changes that go far beyond natural selection, and with often unforeseen consequences.

“This consultation suggests it is only focusing on GE, but we are concerned about the far-reaching effects on how all forms of genetic modification will be regulated in the UK.”

“The UK is clearly making the most of being able to deviate from EU rules but this first example of a possible regulatory change is not one for the better.”

