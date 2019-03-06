Gene editing could end HIV, scientists hope, after second patient is 'cured' using rare mutation

HIV could be cured using genetic engineering, scientists now believe

Genetically editing HIV patients to stop the virus attaching to their immune system could be the horizon after a British man was ‘cured’ of the disease using mutated stem cells.

In 2016 a man dubbed ‘The London Patient’ received stem cells from a donor with natural immunity to HIV at Hammersmith Hospital, and yesterday doctors announced he has been free of disease for 18 months.

Natural immunity occurs in some people through a gene mutation which stops the growth of a little docking arm on the outside of white blood cells that allows the HIV virus to grab on.

But transplanting stem cells between strangers is dangerous, requiring patients to undergo chemotherapy to strip away their own immune system first.

Donors carrying the mutation are also rare, so instead specialists want to develop gene therapy to insert the protective variant of the CCR5 gene.

“Continuing our research, we need to understand if we could knock out this receptor in people with HIV, which may be possible with gene therapy,” said the study’s lead author, Professor Ravindra Gupta of University College London and the University of Cambridge.

The breakthrough comes 10 years after the first patient was cured of HIV. Known originally as ‘The Berlin Patient’ and later identified as American Timothy Ray Brown, he also received a transplant of stem cells, yet attempts to replicate his cure have all failed until now.

“At the moment the only way to treat HIV is with medications that suppress the virus, which people need to take for their entire lives,” added Prof Gupta.

“By achieving remission in a second patient we have shown that the Berlin Patient was not an anomaly, and that it really was the treatment approaches that eliminated HIV in these two people.”

Around 100,000 people in Britain are living with HIV and although the disease can now be effectively managed with anti-viral drugs, it leaves people needing a lifetime of medication.

A new gene therapy would use a kind of molecular scissors to snip away the common CCR5 gene and replace it with the mutated version.

Last year a Chinese scientist shocked the world by genetically editing the embryos of two babies to give them the same mutated gene and protect them against HIV. Despite being globally condemned, it proved such therapies are possible.

Tweaking the genetic code of adults is likely to prove less controversial and the first trials to genetically edit humans using a technique called Crispr, are already underway for blood disorders like beta thalassemia.

The new patient, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is said to be in ‘sustained remission’ with doctors hopeful that he is now completely disease free. But crucially is shows that the mutated CCR5 gene is the key to a cure.

“The patient is very well and is living a normal day to day life,” said study author Professor Eduardo Olavarria of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Imperial College London.

“While it is too early to say with certainty that our patient is now cured of HIV, and doctors will continue to monitor his condition, the apparent success of stem cell transplantation offers hope in the search for a long-awaited cure for HIV/AIDS.

“Using Crispr to genetically engineer a patient’s own cells could be a possibility though there are no trials yet as the technology isn’t quite ready yet.”

Anton Pozniak, President of the International Aids Society, said the new results represented a ‘critical moment in the search for an HIV cure.’

“These new findings reaffirm our belief that HIV is curable,” he added. “The hope is that this will eventually lead to a safe, cost-effective and easy strategy to achieve these results using gene technology, or antibody techniques.”

The research was partly funded by Wellcome, the Medical Research Council, the Foundation for AIDS Research, and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centres at University College London Hospitals, Oxford and Cambridge.

Commenting on the breakthrough, Prof Áine McKnight, Professor of Viral Pathology at Queen Mary University of London, said: “This is a highly significant study. After a ten year gap it provides important confirmation that the ‘Berlin patient’ was not simply an anomaly."

“This precise approach will not be available to all HIV patients. However, this work has the potential to stimulate research into more generally applicable therapies.”

The research was published in the journal Nature.