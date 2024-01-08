Gene Pelowski, a 38-year state legislator, announces retirement

Jan. 8—WINONA, Minn. — DFL Rep. Gene Pelowski, a 38-year state legislator who has played a key role in shaping and funding higher education during several stints as House higher education chair and, in one of his last legislative acts, oversaw the creation of a free-tuition program for students, said he will retire at the end of the session.

Pelowski, a Winona legislator, is currently the longest-serving member in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He was first elected to the House in 1986 and has served in 19 consecutive sessions.

In his retirement announcement, he cited a number of legislative accomplishments he was proud of, including creating "playbooks " to address natural disasters. They were created after the 2007 flood in the region, still considered the largest natural disaster in Minnesota's history "for which Minnesota was woefully unprepared."

Between sessions, Pelowski was a social studies teacher at Winona Senior High School and a golf pro. He organized an annual Model Legislature that brought students from around southeastern Minnesota to Winona and immersed them in the legislative process.

As chair of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee, he oversaw record investments in higher education, including the creation of the North Star Promise. The new aid program enacted in the last legislative session covers all tuition and fees at state public postsecondary institutions for student residents whose families make less than $80,000 a year.

Pelowski sought to bring more transparency to the legislative process, including a requirement that amendments to bills be posted for the public to see 24 hours in advance.

In 1989, the city of Winona and Pelowski also played host to Gov. Rudy Perpich's State of the State address at Winona State University. It was the first State of the State Address held outside of the St. Paul Capitol.

Two legislative mini-sessions held in Winona produced legislation that filled gaps in education. One program now in place at Winona State University and Minnesota State College Southeast restored vocational educators in Minnesota high schools, "so students will once again have the opportunity to graduate with an employable skill." The initiative came out of a hearing at Minnesota State College Southeast.

"None of this would have been possible without the support of my family, especially my wife Deb Pelowski who for 38 years coordinated everything from raising two sons, keeping family and campaign events balanced and working outside of the home full time," Pelowski said.