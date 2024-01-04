Genealogical society to meet Jan. 8

Jan. 4—The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m., Monday, January 8, in the community meeting room of the Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk.

The program topic has not yet been announced.

The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September through May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.

For information about the CCGS, visit Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or find the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.

The Cherokee County Genealogical Society can be contacted by phone, 903-586-0135, by email, ccgs@suddenlink.net, or by sending mail to: CCGS, P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.