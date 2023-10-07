Genealogical Society to meet Oct. 9

Oct. 7—The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 in the community meeting room of the Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th St. in Rusk.

CCGS member Rev. Barbara Hugghins, of Jacksonville, will present a program titled, "Writing Family History Stories."

CCGS is seeking genealogy and family history information for publication in the CCGS quarterly journal Tree Talk, according to editor Gordon Bennett, of Jacksonville.

The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September through May. Dues are $20 per person or $25 for a two person household.

Information about the organization can be found online at Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.

For additional information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society, call 903-586-0135 or send email to ccgs@suddenlink.net.