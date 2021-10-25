Genealogy data helps authorities identify one of six unidentified victims of John Wayne Gacy

Genealogy information helped Cook County investigators identify a young North Carolina man as one of the unidentified victims of John Wayne Gacy.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart made the announcement Monday along with members of the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, which helps law enforcement agencies identify bodies through DNA.

Francis Wayne Alexander disappeared between November 1976 and March 1977, according to authorities. His body was one of the unidentifiable bodies found in Gacy’s crawl space.

Alexander, who had recently divorced, had only lived in Chicago for about a year, Dart told reporters at his Maywood office.

In December 1978, Gacy, a politically active contractor, confessed to killing dozens of young men and boys. After being provided a map by Gacy, authorities found 29 of his 33 victims in a crawlspace beneath his northwest suburban home. Four other victims were dumped from a bridge, but later found.

Monday’s identification leaves five remaining victims unidentified.

Gacy’s yellow brick ranch house at 8213 W. Summerdale Ave. was razed in April 1979, and remained a vacant lot until a new home was constructed.

Gacy was executed by lethal injection in 1994 at the old Stateville prison facility.