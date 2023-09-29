Genealogy lab helps identify victim more than 30 years after Daytona Beach murder

A woman murdered more than 30 years ago in Daytona Beach has been identified, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The remains of Roberta “Bobbie” Lynn Weber were found in some woods east of Clyde Morris Boulevard and about a mile and a half north of Strickland Range Road on April 23, 1990. She was 32.

The sheriff’s office notified her family Thursday when a DNA match was confirmed.

The case began more than three decades ago when a passerby on a wooded trail discovered Weber's remains.

Investigators did not find any clothing or personal property. Weber's DNA was entered into a national database but there were no matches.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit this year worked with Othram Laboratories, a forensic genetic genealogy lab in Texas, which reconstructed the victim’s family tree using information from public genealogical sites. That led investigators to a Missouri woman believed to be a sister.

Detectives contacted the woman in Missouri, who said she hadn’t seen her sister Roberta since 1989. She said Weber had divorced her husband in 1989 and disappeared. The woman believed her sister was either deceased or living in California.

Detectives also contacted three of Weber’s children, who said they had not seen their mother since 1989, according to the sheriff's office.

The sister and a daughter provided DNA samples and on Thursday, Othram Labs confirmed they were a match to Weber, whose maiden name was Headley.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have information to contact the Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537 or via email at ColdCaseUnitTips@volusiasheriff.gov.

