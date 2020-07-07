Genera announces hiring push for new facility

Producer of ag-based pulp and molded fiber products is filling manufacturing positions for 2020 facility launch

VONORE, Tenn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products, is hiring for multiple positions at its new state-of-the-art East Tennessee facility in preparation for the launch of full commercial production later this year.

Genera is currently accepting applications for multiple positions, including electrical and instrument technicians, lab technicians, maintenance technicians, molded fiber technicians, operating technicians and packing/handling/warehouse technicians. All current openings are full-time and include paid time off, holidays, medical, dental, vision and 401(k).

"This is an opportunity to be part of a company that's offering advanced solutions for the paper and packaging industries while providing new market opportunities for farmers in East Tennessee at the same time," said Keith Brazzell, Genera's COO. "We're looking for applicants with factory and manufacturing experience who are dependable and motivated. Our products and this facility are special, and we're building a team to match that."

The fully operational Genera facility will process switchgrass and biomass sorghum grown by regional farmers. The facility that will produce Genera's Earthable® line of sustainable food-grade packaging products will be the largest fully integrated domestic solution for ag-based fiber and food-grade packaging in North America. The company is expected to bring 120 new jobs to the area.

"This is an exciting time at Genera," Brazzell said. "Finding the right people to fill these positions is one more major step toward getting the facility online and fully operational. We're confident that Genera and Earthable® can be part of a long-term solution for local agriculture and sustainability, and we feel good about bringing that to the economy in East Tennessee."

For more information about job openings at Genera or to apply, visit http://www.generainc.com.

About Genera

Genera, a Tennessee-based ag fiber manufacturer, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with local farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generainc.com.

