General American Investors Company (NYSE:GAM) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has announced that on 29th of December, it will be paying a dividend of$1.00, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The dividend yield of 9.2% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

General American Investors Company Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even though General American Investors Company isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 3.1% if recent trends continue. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will probably take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.30. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.0% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

General American Investors Company May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings have grown at around 3.1% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Earnings growth isn't particularly strong, and if the company isn't able to become profitable fairly soon, the dividend could come under pressure.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think General American Investors Company is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for General American Investors Company that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is General American Investors Company not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

