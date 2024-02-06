General Assembly considers new gun and cold case legislation
There is new legislation on the way that aims to force law enforcement statewide to be more transparent when it comes to gun crimes and allow cold cases to be reopened.
There is new legislation on the way that aims to force law enforcement statewide to be more transparent when it comes to gun crimes and allow cold cases to be reopened.
Mozilla is rolling out a paid tool that can automatically remove your personal information that has been exposed on more than 190 data broker sites.
Over 26,000 shoppers can't be wrong: Fans rave about this treatment for tackling fine lines, acne, dark spots and more.
Apple Pay is a highly useful digital payment platform, once you learn how to set it up. Follow this guide and start making payments.
If you've been waiting for a sale, you can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessories at Amazon with discounts of up to 52 percent.
A range of AirPods are on sale right now.
Most people don't watch corporate training videos -- or, in cases where the training's mandatory, don't give them their full attention. Dominik Mate Kovacs, the co-founder and CEO of Colossyan, thinks there is -- and it involves GenAI. Colossyan taps AI to generate workplace learning videos, remixing, re-animating and editing footage of one of several virtual avatars against changeable backdrops.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Monday’s ruling deemed Dartmouth players as employees and granted them the right to unionize. While a long way from being final, it's yet another shot across the bow of college athletics amateurism.
The U.K. government is finally publishing its response to an AI regulation consultation it kicked off last March, when it put out a white paper setting out a preference for relying on existing laws and regulators, combined with "context-specific" guidance, to lightly supervise the disruptive high tech sector. Per DSIT's press release, there will be £10 million (~$12.5 million) in additional funding for regulators to "upskill" for their expanded workload, i.e.
Boosting the moisture in your home's air may help relieve headaches, eczema and even allergies, experts say.
The nifty invention is insulated to keep beverages hot or cold for longer.
Stanley who? This insulated tumbler is winning the battle of the big cups.
It folds up for easy transport.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Thanks to its no-dig design, this No. 1 bestseller has racked up over 16,000 five-star fans — grab it while it's as low as $29.
Dan Titus examines the Week 16 fantasy hoops landscape, offering his top adds ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
U.K.-based Dexory today announced plans to expand into the North American market. When I spoke with the startup last year at a robotics event in Chicago, their hardware solution piqued my interest. There is, after all, a big difference between retail and warehouse inventory (thankfully, I’ve never had to do the latter), including -- perhaps most importantly -- height.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Microsoft may be preparing to bring major Xbox exclusives such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5.
More than 100 S&P 500 companies are set to report earnings in the week ahead as investors parse reports for hints at the overall health of corporate America.