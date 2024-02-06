General Assembly considers new gun and cold case legislation

TechCrunch

The U.K. government is finally publishing its response to an AI regulation consultation it kicked off last March, when it put out a white paper setting out a preference for relying on existing laws and regulators, combined with "context-specific" guidance, to lightly supervise the disruptive high tech sector. Per DSIT's press release, there will be £10 million (~$12.5 million) in additional funding for regulators to "upskill" for their expanded workload, i.e.