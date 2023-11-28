General Assembly kicks off 2024 session

Nov. 27—STATEHOUSE — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) gathered with fellow legislators Tuesday at the Statehouse for Organization Day, the ceremonial start of the Indiana General Assembly.

Organization Day marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers. It also provides members of the Senate and House of Representatives with the opportunity to meet before session officially reconvenes in January.

By state law, the 2024 session will conclude on or before March 14.

"This interim, I met many Senate District 42 residents and joined other lawmakers in study committees to discuss critical issues impacting our rural communities like land drainage, economic development and health care access," Leising said. "I look forward to using what I learned as we consider public policy issues during the 2024 legislation session."

As the 2024 session gets underway, Leising encourages residents of Senate District 42 to contact her with any questions or comments they may have.

Leising can be reached via email at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.

Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties. — Information provided