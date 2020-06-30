General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford & CPP Investments Asia Pacific Head Suyi Kim Join EMPEA Board of Directors

EMPEA's Mission Drives Global Cooperation Among Private Capital Investors For Emerging Markets Sustainability

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPEA, the global industry association for private capital in emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Bill Ford, Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, and Suyi Kim, Head of Asia Pacific at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), to its Board of Directors.

EMPEA Chair Nicolas Rohatyn, Chief Executive Officer of The Rohatyn Group, commented: "It is vital for private capital investors to continue to put money to work across emerging markets as these investments have a real life impact on companies and the sustainability of economies in these regions. Having recently combined forces with LAVCA to expand our reach and capabilities, this depth must also be present at the highest levels of leadership at EMPEA. Bill Ford is an eminent investor, and known globally – General Atlantic has deep roots in Latin America and Asia as a leading growth and technology investor. Suyi Kim brings a unique Asian sensibility to our board and a breadth of experience across all types of private investing on behalf of one of the world's truly great institutions, CPP Investments. We are thrilled to welcome both General Atlantic and CPP Investments to EMPEA at a moment of significant transition for the world and our industry."

Ford added: "The growing global nature of entrepreneurship is foundational to General Atlantic, with more than one-third of our investments in emerging markets. I am honored to join the board of EMPEA and collaborate across its network to support the work of entrepreneurs advancing technological enablement, innovation, and positive impact within and beyond their communities."

Kim commented: "Emerging markets are core to CPP Investments' long-term strategy. We have been investing in emerging markets for over a decade and currently have over 20% of our total assets invested in these markets with the majority in Asian emerging markets. I am pleased to join EMPEA's efforts to promote transparency and sustainable investing, which are critical at a time of global market uncertainty and turbulence."

This announcement comes on the heels of the introduction of EMPEA's new CEO and Board Member Cate Ambrose in October 2019, as well as a formalized institutional integration with the Association for Private Capital Investment in Latin America (LAVCA).

"There is an extraordinary opportunity to influence future private capital investment across Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and CEE and CIS," said Ambrose. "During a time of heightened protectionism, it is essential that long-term investors of all types including fund managers, pension funds, DFIs, family offices, corporates, and sovereign wealth funds rewrite the map and find ways to collaborate on an international and local level to sustain populations and ultimately global economies."

EMPEA's full Board of Directors:

Chair: Nicolas Rohatyn, CEO and CIO, The Rohatyn Group (TRG)

Vice Chair: Runa Alam, CEO and Partner, Development Partners International (DPI)

Vice Chair: Fernando Borges, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Carlyle South America Buyout Group, The Carlyle Group

Vice Chair: Brian Lim, Partner and Head of Asia and Emerging Markets Investments, Pantheon Ventures

Secretary: Mark Kenderdine-Davies, Chief Legal Officer, CDC Group

Treasurer: Maninder Saluja, Co-Head, Emerging Markets Private Equity, Quilvest

Cate Ambrose, CEO, EMPEA

Torbjorn Caesar, Senior Partner, Actis

William E. Ford, CEO, General Atlantic

Carlos Garcia, Managing Partner, Victoria Capital Partners

Drew Guff, Managing Director and Founding Partner, Siguler Guff & Company

Suyi Kim, Head of Asia Pacific, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments)

Maria Kozloski, Chief Investment Officer, International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Andrew Kuper, Founder and CEO, LeapFrog Investments

Renuka Ramnath, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO, Multiples Alternative Asset Management

Mauricio Salgar, Managing Director, Advent International

About EMPEA

EMPEA is a non-profit, independent network representing investors with more than USD1 trillion in private capital assets across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. United by a long-term, intentional investment approach, our community of fund and institutional investors is empowered by primary-source investment data and intelligence. EMPEA's mission is to influence and connect key market participants to drive transparency and sustainable economic development. To find out more, please visit EMPEA.org.

Contact

Caitlin Mitchell, EMPEA

mitchellc@empea.net | press@empea.net | +1.646.315.6737

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-atlantic-ceo-bill-ford--cpp-investments-asia-pacific-head-suyi-kim-join-empea-board-of-directors-301085514.html

SOURCE EMPEA