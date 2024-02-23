General Atomics subsidiary joins Grand Forks-based UAS advocacy group

Feb. 22—GRAND FORKS — A subsidiary of defense contractor General Atomics joined a Grand Forks-based unmanned aircraft systems interest group.

The North Dakota Unmanned Aircraft Systems Council announced Thursday that General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. had joined the council as a member, with a press release describing the partnership as "a significant milestone in the continued growth and development of North Dakota's UAS ecosystem."

"We are honored to welcome GA-ASI as a member of our council," read a statement attributed to North Dakota UAS Council CEO Matt Dunlevy. "North Dakota has consistently been at the forefront of UAS innovation, and this collaboration with a renowned industry leader like GA-ASI will undoubtedly strengthen our position in the UAS industry."

General Atomics Aeronautical is known as the manufacturer of military unmanned aerial vehicles like the Predator and Reaper drones. The company has operated a hangar at Grand Sky Aviation Park since 2016, and opened another hangar in August.

The North Dakota UAS Council serves to "advance UAS technology and promote North Dakota as a global UAS leader."