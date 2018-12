A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had awarded contracts for submarine maintenance and modernization to General Dynamics Corp <GD.N> for $1.1 billion, to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc <HII.N> for $874 million and to Oceaneering International Inc <OII.N> for $828 million.





