General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Investing in small cap stocks has historically been a way to outperform the market, as small cap companies typically grow faster on average than the blue chips. That outperformance comes with a price, however, as there are occasional periods of higher volatility. The last 12 months is one of those periods, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points. Given that the funds we track tend to have a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks, they have seen some volatility in their portfolios too. Actually their moves are potentially one of the factors that contributed to this volatility. In this article, we use our extensive database of hedge fund holdings to find out what the smart money thinks of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Hedge fund interest in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that GD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you'd ask most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as slow, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds in operation today, Our experts choose to focus on the elite of this group, around 750 funds. These hedge fund managers command the majority of the smart money's total capital, and by following their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has formulated a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index.

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world's most bearish hedge fund that's more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds' buy/sell signals. Let's check out the latest hedge fund action regarding General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

What have hedge funds been doing with General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)?

At Q3's end, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 35 hedge funds with a bullish position in GD a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).