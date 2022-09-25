General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 18.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for General Dynamics as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

View our latest analysis for General Dynamics

pe
pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on General Dynamics.

Is There Enough Growth For General Dynamics?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as General Dynamics' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 3.4% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 5.9% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 11% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.6% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that General Dynamics is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of General Dynamics' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with General Dynamics, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Eighteen torture chambers discovered in Kharkiv Oblast, over 1,000 Russian war criminals identified

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:43 Law enforcement officers have found 18 places in Kharkiv Oblast where the occupiers tortured Ukrainian citizens, and they have established the identities of over 1,000 Russian soldiers who committed crimes in the occupied territories.

  • WSJ Opinion: Russia Mobilization Protests: 'I Don't Want to Die For Putin!'

    Hundreds of people have been arrested in Russia in protests against Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization of reserve troops for his war in Ukraine. Images: AP/AFP via Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • 2 Big Winners in the Navy's $64 Billion Destroyer Program

    These two major defense stocks cost less than the S&P 500 -- and have a bright future ahead of them.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman is Buying These 6 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks value investing legend Seth Klarman is buying for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s investment strategy and views on the current market situation, go directly to Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman is Buying These 3 Stocks for the […]

  • Ball sells Russian manufacturing business due to Ukraine war

    Aluminum can giant Ball Corp. found a buyer for its Russian beverage can manufacturing business, fetching hundreds of millions for the business and ending its presence in Russia over that country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. The Arnest Group, a Russian maker of aluminum cans, aerosolized cosmetics and households products, agreed to pay $530 million to buy the three-plant manufacturing business from Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), the company said this week. “This decision is the result of many months of consideration, delivering a solution that best secures the future of Ball's colleagues and assets in Russia,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO Ball Corp. “We believe this is a sound outcome for Ball in these geo-political circumstances."

  • AT&T Stock Approaches Key Support as Dividend Yields 7%

    AT&T has been crushed this year, down more than 40% from its high. But now the stock nears a key area on the charts with a 7% dividend yield.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy before recession begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins. Between 1929 and 1939, the period famously dubbed the Great Depression, global economies suffered from stock market crashes, sharp declines in output, high […]

  • The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

    As much as stocks are falling, moves in another financial market have even more profound implications for the global economy.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.

  • 3 major US banks are hiking their prime rates by 75 basis points — and are now at the highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. Here's how it affects you today

    The squeeze is on. Prepare yourself.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Crashed Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) dropped 5.9% today. When the market worries about global growth prospects, the first thing to get sold off are these commodities mainly because all it takes is a marginal change in demand to negatively impact prices. There's no way to get around the fact that when copper prices fall, Freeport's stock will suffer.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?

    Sales have taken hits due to changes in crypto mining, U.S. legislation, and broad shifts in consumer spending.

  • Investors wonder when vicious sell-off in U.S. stocks will end

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A week of heavy selling has rocked U.S. stocks and bonds, and many investors are bracing for more pain ahead. Wall Street banks are adjusting their forecasts to account for a Federal Reserve that shows no evidence of letting up, signaling more tightening ahead to fight inflation after another market-bruising rate hike this week. The S&P 500 is down more than 22% this year.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$5.7m on General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in General Electric Company...

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term investment strategy has proven to be successful through virtually all market conditions over the past several decades – recession, high inflation and deflation. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his relatively simple strategy of picking solid companies an

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.