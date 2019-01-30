General Dynamics (GD) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Sales Up Y/Y

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported fourth quarter and 2018 results. Fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations of $3.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 by 3%. Reported earnings were up 46.2% from $2.10 in the year-ago quarter.



For 2018, the company reported earnings of $11.22 per share, up 17.4% from $9.56 in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, full-year earnings figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.15 by 0.6%.



Total Revenues



General Dynamics’ fourth-quarter revenues of $10,378 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,286 million by 0.9%. Further, revenues increased 25.4% from $8,277 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues grew year over year in three of the company’s five segments.



In 2018, total revenues increased 16.9% year over year to $36.19 billion. Full-year revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.13 billion by a mere 0.2%.



Backlog



The company recorded a total backlog of $67.9 billion, up 7.4% annually. Funded backlog at the quarter end was $55.83 billion.



Segment Performance



Aerospace: The segment reported revenues of $2,704 million, up 36.4% year over year. Operating earnings of $382 million increased 13.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $336 million.



Combat Systems: Segment revenues fell 0.2% to $1,744 million. Operating earnings were up 0.4% to $261 million in the quarter.



Information Systems and Technology: The segment reported revenues of $2,382 million, which surged 93.3% year over year. Operating income also surged 104.2% to $194 million.



Marine Systems: The segment’s revenues of $2,297 million were up 11.5% from the year-ago figure of $2,060 million. Moreover, operating income rose 27.5% to $213 million.



Mission Systems: The segment’s revenues of $1,251 million were down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,255 million. Operating income declined 3.2 % from the year-ago quarter’s $187 million to $181 million.

Operational Highlights

Company-wide operating margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of 12.8%.



In the quarter under review, General Dynamics’ operating costs and expenses rose 26.8% to $9,152 million.



The company repurchased 7.6 million of its outstanding shares in the fourth quarter of 2018, and 10.1 million of its outstanding shares for $1.8 billion for the year. The company paid out $1.1 billion in dividends in 2018.



Financial Condition



As of Dec 31, 2018, General Dynamics’ cash and cash equivalents were $963 million compared with $2,983 million as of Dec 31, 2017.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2018 was $11,444 million, which witnessed a massive rise from the 2017-end level of $3,980 million.



As of Dec 31, 2018, the company’s cash provided by operating activities were $3,148 million compared with $3,876 million in the year-ago period.



Free cash flow from operations at the end of 2018 was $2.5 billion, compared to $3.45 billion at 2017-end.



Zacks Rank



