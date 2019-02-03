General Dynamics Tempers Expectations for 2019

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) has been the "wait 'til next year" story of the defense industry for several years now. The company's initial guidance for 2019 suggests that investors are going to need to be patient a while longer.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.07 per share, surpassing the $2.99 per-share analyst consensus, thanks to the impact of a lower tax rate and decreased share count. But the operating results fell short of expectations due to weaker-than-expected margins in its Gulfstream business and delivery delays in its combat unit.

Overall operating margin for the quarter was 11.8%, down from 12.8% a year prior, despite revenue of $10.38 billion that was up 25% from the same period last year and came in slightly better than expectations.

Gulfstream G650 in flight More

General Dynamics is still waiting for Gulfstream to reach cruising altitude. Image source: General Dynamics.

Wall Street initially deemed the results good enough, sending General Dynamics shares up 4% on Jan. 30 after the release, but the shares went into the red as company execs discussed guidance during a conference call that followed. General Dynamics forecast 2019 earnings of between $11.60 and $11.70 per share, below analyst expectations for $12 per share, and sales growth of 6% compared to expectations for 8% gains.

Here's a look at what went wrong, and right, at General Dynamics in the quarter, and why despite the disappointing 2019 guidance the company could still be an attractive buy.

The good couldn't outweigh the bad

General Dynamics reported uneven results in the fourth quarter from its various operating units, with its marine and IT businesses exceeding expectations but unable to fully offset weakness elsewhere. Gulfstream's margins came in more than 1% below expectations, and the combat unit fell victim to ongoing tensions between the governments of Canada and Saudi Arabia.

In December, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was looking into ways to back out of a $13 billion sale of General Dynamics' Canadian-made armored vehicles to the Saudis in response to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's involvement in the Yemen war.

The controversy cost General Dynamics about $300 million in expected fourth-quarter revenue, enough to spoil the quarter.

Company chairman and CEO Phebe N. Novakovic, on the call with investors, expressed confidence that the deal will eventually go through, calling the miss "a timing issue" and saying "We're quite comfortable and quite confident that that will resolve, just at a slower rate than we had anticipated."

At Gulfstream, the company had forecast improvements thanks to its refreshed product lineup and as it clears up an issue with a supplier that had prevented it from being able to guarantee delivery slots. But the unit's margins came in more than 1% below expectations due to the costs of ramping up production, and its 0.82 times book-to-bill for the quarter was below the recent trend.

Novakovic said on the call that Gulfstream "had very nice order activity last year" and that the fourth quarter "was about what we anticipated," adding that Gulfstream's quarter would have looked much better had a pending $1 billion order that is awaiting approval of the unnamed customer's board gotten onto the books before year's end.