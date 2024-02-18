A late general election won’t save the Conservatives

Opinion polls may be useless and even by-elections unreliable at forecasting the outcome of a general election still ten or so months away, but the growing evidence that the Conservative Party is facing a calamitous result is difficult to resist.

Some Tories have given up: nearly sixty MPs have announced they are not seeking re-election. There will be more. And some of those remaining are simply shell-shocked and bewildered – an understandable response from those of them who were persuaded that Rishi Sunak had great political leadership skills or that the “adults” would be in charge if only the man who had secured an historic Conservative election victory were pushed out of politics.

But others hope there is still a path back to victory – or at least to mitigating the calamity and so easing a rapid Conservative return to power after the inevitable disappointments Starmer will deliver in office.

A poll published in this paper today indicates a possible path. The trouble is that the first step is being rid of Sunak and the second the adoption of policies that even now, with the flaming roof caving in, many Tory MPs wouldn’t countenance.

It’s possible the first could be overcome by a voluntary withdrawal. What will a few more months in office mean to a young man of Sunak’s charm and promise? But it may not be easy: there are many historical examples of a capo di tutti capi with satisfactory retirement plans held back by immediate subordinates possessed of less foresight.

Our politicians are used to a simple schematic of political positions marked out along a line running from Left to Right. Politicians place themselves comfortably somewhere on the line and those clustering to the Right-of-centre become Conservatives and those to the Left join the Labour Party. The leadership of each party then maintains a polite and not very distant position just either side of centre. The mantra for electoral success has been: don’t alienate the centre, but at the same time keep your supporters at the far end of the line thinking you may, while persuading them that anyway they have nowhere else to go.

This only applies to “relevant” political positions, because those found along the Left-Right line are not by any means the only political views around. It’s just that these other ideas live in a three-dimensional void some distance from the line of “relevance”, ignored by the public and the media and having few supporters amongst elected politicians.

For much of the last fifty years that mainstream line has run from a Left focused on governmental and communal control of resources, both public and private, through to a Right supportive of free enterprise and rewards for risk. Mrs Thatcher pulled the centre somewhat to the Right, with great economic results. Blair followed her there and Cameron felt pretty comfortable where Blair and Thatcher had landed.

But the line can shift dramatically from time to time and too many of our politicians have failed to notice that the populace is now clustered around sets of policies that Thatcher (and even Blair) would regard as hailing from the three-dimensional void.

So our Left now is based on a nexus of issues such as climate change, animal welfare and gender and group identity ,while our Right beats the drum for national identity, governing in the interests of British residents first, keeping free of the EU and controlling immigration. Neither the Conservative Party nor the Labour Party is remotely comfortable in this discourse.

The result is that the current Conservative strategy of having a plan, delivering it and then expecting a grateful electorate to reward them at the ballot box is doomed. The notion that things are going to get better for the Government has no basis in fact.

It’s time for the Prime Minister to call an early election and let the voters decide.

Lord Moylan is a Conservative peer

