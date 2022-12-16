General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) insiders snagged a deal: Up US$311k on a US$5.5m investment

Insiders who bought General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 3.2% drop. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$5.5m worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$5.8m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At General Electric

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO H. Culp bought US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$75.26 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$78.81. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 73.54k shares for US$5.5m. On the other hand they divested 1.44k shares, for US$107k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by General Electric insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does General Electric Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. General Electric insiders own about US$211m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At General Electric Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no General Electric insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like General Electric insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in General Electric, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

