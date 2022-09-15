General Electric deliveries still affected by supply-chain issues

World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai
Rajesh Kumar Singh
·1 min read

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co is still grappling with supply-chain bottlenecks which have made it tougher to deliver products to customers on time, Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said on Thursday.

All the businesses of the Boston-based industrial conglomerate have been facing challenges in satisfying customer demand due to shortages of parts, labor and raw materials.

In the second quarter, supply-chain and macroeconomic pressures shaved off 5 percentage points from GE's revenue.

Dybeck Happe told a Morgan Stanley conference those factors continue to impact output of its jet engines and healthcare products.

"Supply chain continues to be tough and continues to impair our ability to deliver to our customers," she said.

As a result, she said the company's cash flow is expected to be under pressure. She expects GE's free cash flow in the quarter through September to be either in line or slightly better than the June quarter.

The company reported $162 million in free cash flow in the second quarter.

GE's shares were down 3.9% at $66.2 in extended trading.

To be sure, manufacturers of all shapes and sizes have been struggling to produce enough for current demand and restock inventory after the COVID-19 pandemic fractured global supply chains. The pain, however, is more acute in the aerospace industry.

On Wednesday, Raytheon Technologies warned delivery of some of its Pratt & Whitney large commercial engines may slip into the first quarter.

Dybeck Happe said GE expects a mid-single-digit revenue growth in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil airline Gol to pay $41 million to resolve U.S., Brazil bribery probes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA will pay more than $41 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil authorities in the United States and Brazil, U.S. authorities said on Thursday. Gol entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department in connection with criminal information filed in Maryland charging the company with conspiracy to violate anti-bribery legislation, the department said in a statement. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement that Gol had agreed to pay $70 million to settle charges against it.

  • Lawsuit claims Pfizer fellowship program is biased against whites, Asian-Americans

    A group of medical professionals that advocates against "radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology" in healthcare sued Pfizer Inc on Thursday, saying the drugmaker runs a fellowship that illegally excludes white and Asian-American applicants. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Do No Harm called Pfizer's Breakthrough Fellowship Program "discriminatory on its face" because only Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans can apply. It said the program violates federal, New York state and New York City civil rights laws, as well as a federal ban on racial discrimination by companies that accept reimbursements from government healthcare programs.

  • Barclays Is Buying Back $7.7 Billion of Securities After Mistake

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is close to concluding a buyback of securities after the bank accidentally issued billions of dollars more structured and exchange-traded notes than it had registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The total cost of the error is still unknown. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio

  • Lloyd Howell is retiring as Booz Allen Hamilton's CFO

    McLean management and IT consulting giant Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) said Wednesday that CFO Lloyd Howell will retire at the end of the year and that he will be replaced by Matthew Calderone, currently the company’s chief strategy officer. Calderone will take the CFO role on Oct. 1, while Howell, who first joined Booz Allen in 1988, will remain in his executive vice president role through the end of the year to assist with the transition. Calderone joined Booz Allen in 2000 as a management consultant and worked with CEO Horacio Rozanski on the company’s Vision 2020 strategy, which shifted the 108-year-old firm’s focus to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data analytics.

  • Why Mastercard Stock Fell 2.7% on Thursday

    Credit card giant Mastercard (NYSE: MA) saw its stock price sink on Thursday, falling 2.7% at the closing bell to roughly $317 per share. Mastercard saw a bit of volatility on Thursday, up slightly in the morning after the Commerce Department reported that retail sales were up 0.3% in August when they were expected to be flat. The CFPB report looked at the industry and trends and raised three primary concerns -- they have inconsistent consumer protections; engage in data harvesting and monetization; and may encourage debt accumulation or overextension.

  • Bill Gates Likely Saw Food Shortages Coming Years Ago — Why His Land Accumulation Feels Calculated

    Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had an incredibly impressive career. Having the foresight and vision to push technology forward and making savvy investments along the way helped turn Gates into one of the richest men on the planet and a billionaire several times over. United Nations officials released a statement this week that said food shortages were going from bad to worse. They attributed the increase in scarcity to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and climate emerge

  • Purge of New Data Can't Turn Around Markets

    September is also the month when the steady removal of assets on the Fed's balance sheet doubles.

  • Amtrak to Suspend Long-Distance Services as U.S. Railroad Strike Looms

    The national passenger railroad said it would suspend all long-distance train services on Thursday to avoid disruptions from a potential strike by freight rail workers as negotiations approach a Friday deadline.

  • FedEx Tumbles After Pulling Annual Earnings Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. withdrew its earnings forecast on worsening business conditions, dragging the broader market down in a potentially worrying sign for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradePutin Apparently Wants to Lose Two Wars at OnceThe pac

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Still Falling

    Over at General Electric (NYSE: GE), that bellwether of industry, shares are still sliding for a second straight day -- down 2.1% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. As the Boston Business Journal reported midday yesterday, GE Aviation has reached a "tentative" agreement with the IUE-CWA Local 201 labor union at its plant in the Lynn suburb of Boston that could result in workers earning higher wages. The new agreement, if approved in a union vote on Sept. 21, will reduce from 10 or more to just six the number of years it will take for a union member at Lynn to climb from the bottom of GE's pay scale to the top -- raising overall wages at the plant.

  • The Runway Is Clear for Delta Air Lines Investors

    The last time management sounded this positive at a conference, the following earnings report and guidance propelled the stock significantly higher.

  • Raytheon (RTX), Lockheed (LMT) JV Wins Javelin Missiles Deal

    Raytheon (RTX) and Lockheed's (LMT) joint venture wins a contract to manufacture Javelin missiles.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: FedEx, Bowlero, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Top Research Reports for Lowe's, The Estee Lauder & Applied Materials

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Selling Resumes As This Bull Case Turns Bearish; FedEx Dives

    Wall Street is still reeling from the Fed bull case turning into a bearish scenario of bigger rate hikes for longer.

  • S&P 500 Slid Toward Key 3,900 Level But Held Its Ground Thanks to Options

    (Bloomberg) -- A chart line where thousands of options trades are clustered put a tenuous floor under the S&P 500 despite being tested repeatedly.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradePutin Apparently Wants to Lose Two Wars at OnceWhile the level -- 3,900 on the benchmar

  • Railroad strike averted as White House reaches tentative agreement with workers

    Yahoo Finance’s Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the White House’s five-year tentative agreement with railroad strikers.

  • Rail deal awaits workers' sign-off as strike fears wane

    A tentative agreement was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning after a marathon negotiating session in Washington.

  • Brazil's Natura denies plan to spin-off, sell companies

    Brazil's Natura & Co Holding SA said on Thursday its board is not considering a spinoff of its Aesop cosmetics brand or the sale of Body Shop, denying rumors of a global restructuring of its business. The owner of the Natura, Avon, Aesop and The Body Shop brands was expected to announce the next steps in its restructuring process after a string of lackluster quarterly results weighed on the company's stock. In June, Natura tapped former Santander Brasil executive Fabio Barbosa to take the helm at the company, saying at the time it planned to increase the accountability of its business units after years of expansion fueled by high-profile acquisitions.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the