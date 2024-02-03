New general fund levy 'doesn't reward Ottumwa'

Feb. 2—OTTUMWA — When it comes to Ottumwa's budget for the next fiscal year, there is both good news and bad news.

The good news is that the city's valuation grew by more than 8%, which is terrific by almost any measure. The bad news? The state is going to claw back some of that increase.

Interim finance director Jessica Kinser discussed the new budgetary guidelines with the city council and department heads during a budget work session Tuesday at the Amtrak Depot. Like Wapello County's budget, House File 718 will negatively impact the city's budget starting July 1.

"We're looking at $311,000 — which is pitiful — in new property tax revenue to support operations, so we're not talking about large numbers when you're looking at a $20 million budget overall," she told the council and city staff.

"What I took from this is that the new system does not reward Ottumwa's hard work to increase valuations, and I know Zach (Simonson) works with community partners every day to bring more dollars and higher tax evaluation. You need the growth to support the operations."

In simple terms, if a city or county valuation grows by more than 6%, the state will take 3% of that revenue growth. Ottumwa's grew by 8.6% last year, meaning the state will take 3%.

However, one of the main differences between the county and city part of the legislation is that the city will now have to include the library levy, Bridge View Center levy and emergency levy in its general fund and not separate levies, making money a little tighter.

The new combined general fund levy with those levies included, initially brought the city's general fund levy to $8.77. But, because of the legislation, that will now be $8.52 as the state works to get all municipalities to a new $8.10 general fund by fiscal year 2029. For decades, state law set the maximum general fund levy at $8.10, but that excluded the three levies now being combined.

"Basically, the new system said, 'It's great that you grew, but now we're going to cut your revenue,'" Kinser said. "It doesn't work for Ottumwa. I mean, every little bit (of revenue) helps, but unfortunately in the first year, it's penalizing.

"It's going to hurt," she said. "The total tax levy drops, and that's great because that's been the goal of yours to get that down. But it has consequences too in what that means for the operations of the city."

Kinser also believed it won't be good for Ottumwa for a while, that the city may not see a lot of new revenue because of the bill.

"The big picture is that by the start of fiscal year 2029, on July 1 of 2028, it'll be $8.10 flat. Between the upcoming fiscal year and fiscal year 2029, there will be a loss of dollars, but we don't know what years that will happen," she said. "It could be that you just sort of fall off a cliff, or you can hang on at $8.52 as a combined general fund levy for a few years, and then you just fall to $8.10.

"It's really hard to predict. Growth is good, and there's a lot of people in Ottumwa working to promote that growth."

Had the state not made changes to the general fund levy, the city would have seen about $458,510 in new revenue for that fund.

In other business:

— Public works director gave an update on future streets projects coming up in 2025 and beyond. The department figures to have expenses over $7 million in fiscal year 2025.

A project on Mary Street near Liberty Elementary School is currently under design, as a turn lane at Ferry Street will be installed. Part of that project also will be replacing sidewalks.

"We have a program to start next year. We're going to acquire some property for the turn lane," he said. "We'll plan to let that this fall for construction in the spring. We figure about $3.4 million for construction, with about $1.5 million incurred for fiscal year 2025."

Burgmeier said the proposed roundabout at Albia Road and Quincy Avenue will be getting some legs in the near future. He said six property acquisitions and easements will be needed for the project, with work expected to start in the spring. The design work has been done for over a year.

He said the Lake Road reconstruction project "is the big one."

"It's like 8,000 feet long and the longest street we've ever done since I've been here," he said.

The city has done some overlays in the past on the paved road "to get us by so we program a project."

"We have a design started, but we want to finish that in the next few months and hopefully get that constructed this summer," he said. "Before it was overlaid, it was almost impassible and just asking for a head-on collision."

Council member Keith Caviness asked Burgmeier if there were anymore roundabouts coming in the future. Burgmeier said the Iowa Department of Transportation has as part of its 2025-29 capital plan a project for replacing five intersections with roundabouts on U.S. Highway 34.

"I have not heard anything about that they're going to do it, or no they aren't. It's just still out there," he said. "I'm not quite sold on their plan, but it's five years from now."

Burgmeier said construction of a roundabout at Five Corners along Church Street would have been ideal except it was redone as part of the sewer separation project.

Other smaller projects also are on the horizon, with improvements to Washington Street expected to be let next spring and taking two or three months. Webster and Minnesota Streets have some money budgeted for them, but will be taken care of when there's "free time," Burgmeier said.

