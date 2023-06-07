'General Hospital' actor Haley Pullos sued by injured driver after Pasadena car crash

"General Hospital" actor Haley Pullos is facing a lawsuit over a car crash in Pasadena. (Richard Shotwell / Invision via Associated Press)

Daytime actor Haley Pullos is facing more legal trouble over a car crash that led to her arrest in April.

The "General Hospital" star is at the center of a lawsuit, obtained by The Times on Tuesday, alleging that she "collided head-on" with another driver, causing "serious, life-threatening" injuries.

The plaintiff, identified as Los Angeles County resident Courtney Wilder, alleges that Pullos, 24, "dangerously and recklessly drove" her vehicle the wrong direction up an off-ramp on Colorado Boulevard and onto the 134 Freeway on April 29.

A representative for Pullos did not comment on the lawsuit when contacted by The Times on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges that the actor also nearly collided with another driver, who swerved out of the way, before she hit Wilder, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Wilder underwent "extensive surgery and treatment" and will continue to require treatment, according to the lawsuit.

A police report cited by TMZ in May said that firefighters rescued Pullos from her car and placed her in an ambulance, where she allegedly struck a firefighter who was assessing her injuries.

TMZ reported that the actor was sedated at the hospital after allegedly becoming hostile and violent toward healthcare workers.

Pullos was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told The Times on Wednesday that the case remains under review.

The lawsuit alleges that Pullos "was simultaneously intoxicated with marijuana and drunk on alcohol" when she collided with Wilder. Officers reportedly found edible cannabis products and mini-bottles of tequila in Pullos’ vehicle.

"Haley Pullos acted maliciously and without any regard for the safety of others," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also says that Wilder's car was totaled in the crash. It is unclear how much Wilder is seeking in damages.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.