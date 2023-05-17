'General Hospital' star Haley Pullos arrested on DUI charge after Pasadena car crash

Haley Pullos was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Pasadena. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

"General Hospital" star Haley Pullos was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly colliding with oncoming traffic on a freeway in Pasadena.

The 24-year-old actor was driving on the freeway April 29 when she allegedly swerved, cleared the dividing barrier and crashed into a car going the opposite direction at about 60 miles per hour, according to a police report obtained Wednesday by TMZ. The driver of the other car reportedly survived the crash but was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Firefighters reportedly rescued Pullos from her car and placed her in an ambulance, where she allegedly struck a firefighter who was assessing her injuries and shouted, "This is a $400 f— shirt!"

Officers arrested Pullos at the hospital, where she was sedated after allegedly becoming hostile and violent toward healthcare workers, according to TMZ.

The case file reportedly noted that Pullos' breath smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred. Officers also allegedly discovered edible cannabis products and mini-bottles of tequila in Pullos' vehicle, according to TMZ. The Times has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for additional information.

Police told TMZ that Pullos was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision before the freeway accident.

Last week, Soap Opera Digest reported that "General Hospital" had temporarily recast Pullos' character, Molly Lansing-Davis, while the actor is on medical leave. The show has reportedly tapped Holiday Mia Kriegel to sub in starting next week.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover," Pullos told Soap Opera Digest in a statement. "I will be back as soon as possible!”

Representatives for Pullos and "General Hospital" did not immediately respond Wednesday to inquiries from The Times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.