General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

1
The Associated Press
·5 min read

The general carrying out President Vladimir Putin's new military strategy in Ukraine has a reputation for brutality — for bombing civilians in Russia's campaign in Syria. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.

Bald and fierce-looking, Gen. Sergei Surovikin was put in charge of Russian forces in Ukraine on Oct. 8 after what has so far been a faltering invasion that has seen a number of chaotic retreats and other setbacks over the nearly eight months of war.

Putin put the 56-year-old career military man in command following an apparent truck bombing of the strategic bridge to the Crimean Peninsula that embarrassed the Kremlin and created logistical problems for the Russian forces.

Russia responded with a barrage of strikes across Ukraine, which Putin said were aimed at knocking down energy infrastructure and Ukrainian military command centers. Such attacks have continued on a daily basis, pummeling power plants and other facilities with cruise missiles and waves of Iranian-made drones.

Surovikin also retains his job of air force chief, a position that could help coordinate the airstrikes with other operations.

During the most recent bombardments, some Russian war bloggers carried a statement attributed to Surovikin that signaled his intention to pursue the attacks with unrelenting vigor in an attempt to pound the Kyiv government into submission.

“I don’t want to sacrifice Russian soldiers’ lives in a guerrilla war against hordes of fanatics armed by NATO,” the bloggers quoted his statement as saying. “We have enough technical means to force Ukraine to surrender.”

While the veracity of the statement couldn’t be confirmed, it appears to reflect the same heavy-handed approach that Surovikin took in Syria where he oversaw the destruction of entire cities to flush out rebel resistance without paying much attention to the civilian population. That indiscriminate bombing drew condemnation from international human rights groups, and some media reports have dubbed him “General Armageddon.”

Putin awarded Surovikin the Hero of Russia medal, the country’s highest award, in 2017 and promoted him to full general.

Kremlin hawks lauded Surovikin's appointment in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire businessman dubbed “Putin's chef” who owns a prominent military contractor that plays a key role in the fighting in Ukraine, praised him as “the best commander in the Russian army.”

But even as hard-liners expected Surovikin to ramp up strikes on Ukraine, his first public statements after his appointment sounded more like a recognition of the Russian military's vulnerabilities than blustery threats.

In remarks on Russian state television, Surovikin acknowledged that Russian forces in southern Ukraine were in a “quite difficult position” in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In carefully scripted comments that Surovikin appeared to read from a teleprompter, he said that further action in the region will depend on the evolving combat situation. Observers interpreted his statement as an attempt to prepare the public for a possible Russian pullback from the strategic southern city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Surovikin began his military career with the Soviet army in 1980s and, as a young lieutenant, was named an infantry platoon commander. When he later rose to air force chief, it drew a mixed reaction in the ranks because it marked the first time when the job was given to an infantry officer.

He found himself in the center of a political storm in 1991.

When members of the Communist Party's old guard staged a hard-line coup in August of that year, briefly ousting Gorbachev and sending troops into Moscow to impose a state of emergency, Surovikin commanded one of the mechanized infantry battalions that rolled into the capital.

Popular resistance mounted quickly, and in the final hours of the three-day coup, protesters blocked an armored convoy led by Surovikin and tried to set some of the vehicles ablaze. In a chaotic melee, two protesters were shot and a third was crushed to death by an armored vehicle.

The coup collapsed later that day, and Surovikin was quickly arrested. He spent seven months behind bars pending an inquiry but was eventually acquitted and even promoted to major as investigators concluded that he was only fulfilling his duties.

Another rocky moment in his career came in 1995, when Surovikin was convicted of illegal possession and trafficking of firearms while studying at a military academy. He was sentenced to a year in prison but the conviction was reversed quickly.

He rose steadily through the ranks, commanding units deployed to the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan, leading troops sent to Chechnya and serving at other posts across Russia.

He was appointed commander of Russian forces in Syria in 2017 and served a second stint there in 2019 as Moscow sought to prop up President Bashar Assad's regime and help it regain ground amid a devastating civil war.

In a 2020 report, Human Rights Watch named Surovikin, along with Putin, Assad and other figures as bearing command responsibility for violations during the 2019-20 Syrian offensive in Idlib province.

He apparently has a temper that has not endeared him to subordinates, according to Russian media. One officer under Surovikin complained to prosecutors that the general had beaten him after becoming angry over how he voted in parliamentary elections; another subordinate reportedly shot himself. Investigators found no wrongdoing in either case.

His track record in Syria could have been a factor behind his appointment in Ukraine, as Putin has moved to raise the stakes and reverse a series of humiliating defeats.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has repeatedly called for ramping up strikes in Ukraine, praised Surovikin as “a real general and a warrior, well-experienced, farsighted and forceful who places patriotism, honor and dignity above all.

“The united group of forces is now in safe hands,” the Kremlin-backed Kadyrov said, voicing confidence that he will “improve the situation.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Haley to hit campaign trail with Iowa Republicans

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is hitting the campaign trail for Republican candidates in Iowa next week. Haley will take part in the GOP group Winning for Women Action Fund’s “Women on a Mission” tour with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R ), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa). …

  • Iran sides with Russia at the UN

    It’s been almost two months since I started covering the United Nations from its headquarters in New York. I came here to understand whether the organization is as useless as many in Ukraine and beyond say. People see mostly brazen Russian vetoes at the Security Council, the inability of the body to make decisions and, of course, loads of boring resolutions no one understands.

  • UN ready to vote on sanctions against Haitian gang leader

    The U.N. Security Council planned to vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote from Wednesday so they could revise the text in hopes of gaining more support from the 15 council members. The final text, obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, eliminated a reference to an Oct. 7 appeal by Haiti’s Council of Ministers for the urgent dispatch of an international military force to tackle the country's violence and alleviate its humanitarian crisis.

  • Possible terrorist attack on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant to destroy North Crimean Canal Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 22:47 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the international community to convey to Russia that a possible terrorist attack on the KHPP [Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant] will be equated to the use of mass destruction weapons, and urged Ukraine's foreign partners to take preventive measures.

  • Scorned Russian Mothers Use Putin’s Draft to Rat Out Deadbeat Exes

    Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s mobilization order has failed miserably to stoke patriotism among most ordinary Russians—and it appears not to have had much success on the battlefield, but there is at least one unexpected perk for some women: dealing with deadbeat ex-husbands.“Immediately after Putin’s speech, the idea came to me: if my ex-husband goes to war, we would be paid back because he will get official payments into an account that can’t be hidden [from the courts],” one

  • Putin shown firing rifle as he inspects mobilised soldiers

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine. Putin was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who reported to him on how the men were being trained, the Kremlin said. Footage showed a figure who appeared to be Putin lying flat on the ground and firing from a rifle.

  • Putin has turned Russia into 'fascist state,' former diplomat says

    Boris Bondarev has written an in-depth account of his decision to resign, delivering a broad condemnation of the country Russia has become after two decades of increasingly autocratic rule by Vladimir Putin.

  • A Russian fighter jet fired a missile while shadowing a Royal Air Force recon plane on patrol over the Black Sea, UK says

    Moscow said it was a technical problem, but the Russian military has engaged in provocative actions around US and NATO forces in the Black Sea before.

  • Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/APThe headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more peopl

  • Experts identify weapons deployed in Russian attack on convoy in Kharkiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 17:31 French experts were able to identify the weapons that the Russian forces used to attack an evacuation convoy in the vicinity of the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base

    Col. Jay Bertsch lasted four months as commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea.

  • Russian army transfers equipment to Dnipros left bank after Ukrainian forces successful advance in Kherson Oblast

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 13:12 Russian occupation forces are transferring their military equipment and personnel from the right bank of the River Dnipro to the left bank in Kherson Oblast following recent successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in liberating the oblast.

  • Gordon Sondland says MAGA 'sycophants' like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't know how to manage Trump

    Sondland wrote that "in order to survive" in Trumpworld, one must treat him as an equal rather than play roles "that aren't authentic."

  • Satellite photos show occupiers gathering forces on border of Belarus and Ukraine

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 12:15 Recent satellite photos show that the volume of Russian equipment and troops has increased at Zyabrovka airbase near the border with Ukraine. Source: Belarusian Service of Radio Liberty Details: The news agency draws attention to the fact that the Zyabrovka military airbase near Gomel has undergone significant changes over the past month.

  • Trump Claims Clemency Requests Are His Personal Property

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump claims clemency requests that were seized by the FBI from his Florida estate are his personal property and should be returned to him.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Ob

  • The Russian army has given newly drafted soldiers 'absolutely no equipment,' forcing families to buy armor and clothing so conscripts have a 'chance to come back'

    "It is a nightmare ... Soon they'll make us buy our own grenades," a 23-year-old draftee said to his sister in a recorded phone call.

  • Israel holds fire amid mounting pressure from Ukraine

    Israel is rejecting desperate calls from Ukraine to supply advanced air defense systems to counter Russia’s use of Iranian kamikaze drones, intent on maintaining strategic ties between Jerusalem and Moscow. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday said that Israel “will not provide weapon systems,” but said that Jerusalem will continue to side with Western…

  • Why Russia — losing everywhere else in Ukraine — is still trying to capture Bakhmut

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Paris restaurant manager forced to eat his words after kicking out two Ukrainian women, praising Putin

    A restaurant manager in Paris has been forced to eat his words after he expelled two Ukrainian women clients with the words “Viva Poutine” (long live Putin).

  • Belarusian Defence Ministry: Russian planes take off for "patrols"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 11:22 The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has reported the departure of Russian fighter aircraft, allegedly to "patrol" the borders of the Union State [an organisation aiming to deepen the relationship between Russia and Belarus through integration in economic and defence policy - ed.