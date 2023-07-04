General Manager frustrated as Renton’s Spot Sports Bar sees 5th robbery in 7 months

The Spot Sports Bar in Renton was broken into for the fifth time in just seven months Monday morning. The general manager, Ben Rhodes, said the alarm was tripped around 6:00 a.m.

Rhodes said he got to the bar as quickly as he could and waited for Renton Police to arrive.

“So when they showed up they apologized for being late and told me they only had three officers on duty for the entire city at the time and for me that was like, that can’t be good,” Rhodes said. “To have three officers on at any point in the day just kind of blew my mind.”

Security cameras caught most of the break-in on video. The surveillance video shows an unmarked white van and a Seattle Public Utilities truck pulling up to the side of the building. Next, it shows the thieves, one of whom was wearing coveralls, using tools to get inside.

“They took a Sawzall through that, came through, grabbed our quarter machine, and then opened our security system, went out, and cut their way through the fence out here too,” Rhodes said.

He spent the day repairing the fence and door the thieves damaged getting inside. He said it’s frustrating that this keeps happening no matter what he does to protect the bar.

“We had our ATM system taken, smash and grab on our computer POS system, our tills, pulled all of our money, pull tabs, they took our coin machine today so it’s anything that’s not nailed down and even some things that are nailed down,” he said.

We confirmed with Seattle Public Utilities that one of their trucks was stolen and that they filed a report with Renton Police. Seattle Police also confirmed they are searching for a stolen SPU truck. Neither SPD nor SPU would confirm the truck in the video is the stolen truck.