'General Miller' pleads to million-dollar online scam in US court in Providence

He called himself General Miller, a U.S. four-star general stationed abroad.

He befriended a Rhode Island widow and said he needed her help shipping his personal belongings back to the United States.

She sent him a check, made payable to "Full Circle Import Exports" for $60,000.

She was ready to send him a lot more when her bank and the Westerly Police Department figured out it was all a scam.

On Monday, Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced that Folayemi "Fola" Alabi, 52, of Richmond, Texas, had pleaded guilty in federal court in Providence to scamming the widow – and others in at least 11 states.

His total take was more than $1.6 million, according to a news release from Cunha's office.

In pleading to conspiracy and money-laundering charges, Alabi told a federal judge that he had created companies and opened bank accounts that were used to launder the money, the release said.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Alabi will forfeit assets he derived from the scheme, including his Texas residence and $31,773 in a bank account.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 25.

