General Mills forecasts dour profit

STORY: General Mills on Wednesday gave a full year profit forecast that was largely below the estimates of Wall Street analysts.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and other food items is battling with slow demand due to higher prices. Packaged-food companies have been pushing up product prices for more than a year to offset inflation in labor, raw materials, and transportation costs. General Mills CEO said the price hikes will continue as inflation persists especially in labor costs.

The company also missed a sales target for its May quarter and posted a lower operating profit. It said retailers had lowered their inventories of its products though executives called this a “one-time headwind”.

Shares of General Mills were down five percent in morning trading.