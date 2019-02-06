General Mills (GIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $43.85, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session.

General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $43.85, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had gained 8.57% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.17% in that time.

GIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 12.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion, up 7.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $16.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.96% and +7.63%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GIS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. GIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.36, which means GIS is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.