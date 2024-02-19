General Mills plans Blue Buffalo distribution center in Olathe

General Mills plans a new facility in Johnson County to support its growing pet-food division.

Scannell Properties, an Indiana-based developer, plans to construct a build-to-suit warehouse for General Mills’ Blue Buffalo brand in Olathe’s I-35 Logistics Park.

The developer plans to build a 729,120-square-foot warehouse on 57 acres at the northwest corner of 159th Street and Clare Road. The facility will be used to store and distribute pet food products for Blue Buffalo.

Scannell wants the city to issue as much as $71 million in industrial revenue bonds and grant a 10-year, 50% property tax abatement. The project expects to create 81 jobs, according to the bond application submitted to the city.

