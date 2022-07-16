General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·8 min read
Cadillac of Novi in Michigan general manager Ed Pobur drives the Cadillac Lyriq out of the showroom after delivering it to the customer at the dealership on July 14, 2022.
Cadillac of Novi in Michigan general manager Ed Pobur drives the Cadillac Lyriq out of the showroom after delivering it to the customer at the dealership on July 14, 2022.

DETROIT – In an unprecedented move by an automaker, General Motors is giving some customers a big discount on its new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV in exchange for them signing a non-disclosure agreement on the vehicle and agreeing to let GM track how they use it.

The automaker gave the customers a $5,500 discount on the purchase or lease of the Lyriq, according to two sources familiar with the plan who did not have authority to speak on details of it. The select customers signed a non-disclosure agreement to keep mum about their experience of owning or driving one of the first Lyriqs with any parties outside of GM.

Cadillac spokesman Michael Albano confirmed the program, saying he believes GM is the first of any automaker to tap customers – versus employees – in real-time in their new cars so as to study their driving patterns and behavior.

Who to rely on in 'lonely job': GM CEO Mary Barra's rare, behind-the-scenes interview 

“As we transform our business, the launch of our first all-electric vehicle, Lyriq, provides Cadillac some unique learning opportunities," Albano told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network. "Therefore, we have engaged a small group of early customers who agree to share their vehicle information and customer behaviors. Cadillac will use these learnings to elevate the experience for all our customers.”

A 'private agreement'

Albano also said the importance of the Lyriq to Cadillac's future as the brand transitions to all-electric by 2030 cannot be overstated.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is among the first electric luxury SUVs to go on sale.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is among the first electric luxury SUVs to go on sale.

The Lyriq, which is being built at GM's Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee, is one of GM's first EVs to use the Ultium battery propulsion system that will underpin 29 other new EVs GM will bring to market in the next few years. The 2022 GMC Hummer pickup, which started rolling out late last year, also uses Ultium.

Last week, Cadillac of Novi in Michigan got the first production Lyriq in the world delivered to its showroom. The dealer sold the vehicle on Thursday to the customer who ordered it earlier in the year. Cadillac had sent out engineers to show the dealership's technicians how to service the vehicle and it got extra prepping, the "white glove treatment," Albano said.

"We’re doing everything possible to get this launch right," Albano said. "It is a critical launch."

That includes coming up with the idea for the study that tracks early adopters.

Not separate, still not equal: Pressure grows on America’s companies to fix failures of the past 

Earlier this summer, GM's luxury brand quietly pushed the Cadillac Lyriq Targeted Private Offer to certain customers, as first reported by Carsdirect.com on June 30. In a dealer bulletin last month, Cadillac said the program was available nationally and GM offered selected customers a $5,500 cash allowance on the 2023 Lyriq when buying or leasing from June 28 through August 31, according to Carsdirect.com.

The rear-wheel drive Lyriq starts at $62,990, a $3,000 price bump from the Lyriq Debut edition. The all-wheel drive model starts at $64,990. Initial deliveries of the all-wheel drive model will start early next year.

The bulletin, said Carsdirect.com, stopped short of saying who was eligible or why GM had such a deal going.

But a Cadillac dealer familiar with the program told the Free Press this week that, in exchange for the rebate, the selected customers agreed to be part of an early adopters' study and give Cadillac access to their driving patterns. The dealer asked to not be identified because he is not authorized to speak for Cadillac.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day 

Albano said there are about 20 customers that were chosen for it. He declined to outline the parameters for how participants were selected, but Albano said they are mostly located within New York, Detroit and Los Angeles areas and are "early adopters, they're tech savvy and they want the first and the best."

"The number of customers involved is intentionally very small," Albano said in an email. "We will use the program to learn more about customer behaviors and their vehicles. Beyond that, the details of the program are a private agreement between the customer and Cadillac."

All of GM 'up for evaluation'

Cadillac opened the order banks for the Lyriq on May 19, but in two hours it stopped taking orders for the 2023 Lyriq, saying it sold out. GM will not quantify what sold out means, but earlier this year GM told suppliers to prepare to produce 25,000 Lyriqs this year.

GM's luxury brand has a lot riding on the Lyriq being a success.

“The Lyriq is really important to Cadillac. Really important,” said Erik Gordon, a business professor at Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. “If this works, the Cadillac brand moves forward. If it doesn’t work, someone’s going to lose their head at Cadillac and they’re going to have to figure out what to do to make the brand relevant."

So it's no surprise that GM is taking an extra step with this unprecedented customer study to protect the brand, Gordon said. Still, it's an unusual and bold move that you typically see in industries outside of autos, he said. Technology industries, he said, will launch beta versions of their software to customers for feedback and to make tweaks and updates before launching the mass version, for example.

Fact check: Posts falsely claim 95% of energy for charging electric cars comes from coal 

"I don't know of any other instance of this in the car business. But I kind of get it," Gordon said. "I think it’s more realistic to gather data from non-employees; you get a wider variety of people and people who are not so gung-ho. You get real world data.”

And making customers sign an NDA makes sense, too, because “you don’t want people to blab about your experiment,” said Gordon, who is also a lawyer and said the NDA is legal in this case and enforceable.

Albano explained GM's motive to do this study simply as GM is changing not only its lineup to all-electric, but reinventing its go-to-market strategy and, "every part of our business is up for evaluation. There's not a single part of our business that we're not transforming."

Consumer Reports: Lexus has most reliable car of 2022, Tesla has 'problems' 

Albano said Cadillac has historically done vehicle studies with employees.

"But there's a lot we can learn from customers beyond the physical vehicle," Albano said. "We can see their charging behaviors, driving behaviors and how they use the vehicle."

Albano said GM will use "a variety of ways to gather information from the customers," including direct phone calls, dealer contacts and a dedicated EV concierge team. He did not have more specifics, including how long the NDA lasts, what the penalty is for violating it and if GM will monitor vehicle software to gather data.

Troubleshooting issues

Several Cadillac dealers told the Free Press they support the customer study, calling it smart because it could help Cadillac spot and fix any production or engineering bugs early on and it provides Cadillac knowledge of customer driving behavior to make future improvements on vehicles.

And it could help GM avoid massive recalls of a newly launched vehicle, such as that of Ford Motor Co., which in June issued a recall affecting 48,924 of the 2021-22 Mustang Mach-E vehicles built during a two-year time period. The EV could lose power while driving or not start.

June: Ford's recall of 2.9 million vehicles leads list that includes GM, Honda, Porsche, Volvo 

On Monday, three owners of the recalled Mach-E filed a federal lawsuit against Ford saying the automaker has known of a design flaw in its electric vehicles that causes the power loss while driving, but has not figured out how to fix the problem.

"You want to fix the first 100 of them, you don’t want to do a big recall," Gordon said of new-vehicle launches. "A recall is expensive and it hurts the brand."

Not your father's customer

Ivan Drury worked in product planning at American Honda Motor Co. well before his current role as senior manager of insights at Edmunds.com. At Honda, the company held focus groups with customers or hired third-party research firms to poll customers and do dependability studies, he said.

But GM's program is, "the first time I’ve heard of it to this extent.” But he applauds it. "With data they collect through the vehicle, they can actually verify things. If they are looking through a true lens — then this is the way to go," Drury said.

Drury also understands why GM would want the participants to sign an NDA but he hopes the customers understand it could mean, "You can get some powerful data sets. (GM's) not wasting their money.”

Drury called the Lyriq "one of the most important launches in the last decade" and said GM should monitor all it can in the cars.

Longest lasting cars: He put 1.1 million miles on a Porsche. These 10 cars and trucks could get you to at least 200,000 

GM would have to wait too long if it commissioned an outside company to do a study on customer reaction to the Lyriq or its performance, Drury said. Eager, tech-savvy customers want flawless technology fast. They lack the patience and tolerance of traditional car buyers.

"This is a different kind of customer," Drury said.

Follow Jamie L. LaReau on Twitter @jlareauan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM rebate on new Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan weighs Foxconn fine for China chip investment - sources

    Taiwan's government is considering fining tech giant Foxconn up to T$25 million ($835,600) over its investment in a Chinese chip conglomerate without first getting regulatory approval, two sources briefed on the matter said on Friday. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said this week it has become a shareholder in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup via a 5.38 billion yuan ($797 million) investment by a subsidiary.

  • San Francisco airport evacuated after bomb threat

    STORY: Eyewitness video posted to social media showed passengers and airport workers gathering outside the terminal shortly after the evacuation order.The San Francisco police said on Twitter that officers received a bomb threat at the airport and found a suspicious package on investigation."Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated," the airport said in a tweet around midnight.The airport said it had also suspended its AirTrain and Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service following the bomb threat.The Associated Press reported that police had taken a man into custody.San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request asking for more details.

  • NFL rumors: Deebo Samuel-49ers situation remains murky as training camp nears

    With less than two weeks remaining before training camp, the situation between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers has yet to be resolved.

  • Biden says US 'will not walk away' from Middle East

    President Joe Biden, speaking at a summit of Arab leaders, said Saturday that the United States “will not walk away” from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices. “We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden said.

  • Mac Jones gives scoop on offseason improvements, workouts with Patriots teammates

    Mac Jones took a break from scooping ice cream at Hood Park to chat with our Phil Perry about his offseason diet, the "significant strides" he's made heading into Year 2, and much more.

  • 5 healthy snacks to stay energized throughout the day

    Snack guilt free with these healthy choices such as toasted coconut cashews, extra-strength caffeinated mints, a variety pack of roasted cashews and more.

  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shareholders have endured a 30% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you...

  • Israel strikes Gaza Strip after rocket fire: army

    Israel hit the Gaza Strip before dawn on Saturday in what it said was a retaliatory strike for rocket fire from the Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas. The exchange of fire came hours after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and the occupied West Bank. "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a military site in the central Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," a statement from the Israel Defense Forces said. "The military site consists of an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets," it said, describing the facility as "one of the most significant" of its kind in the territory. "The strike on this site will significantly impede and undermine Hamas' force-building capabilities," it said, adding that Israel was responding to "attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory". Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denounced the strikes, which the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said caused no injuries. WAFA said Israeli missiles were fired at two locations, one "near a tourist resort" where nearby houses were severely damaged. Balls of fire lit up the night sky over Gaza City after the strikes, which at one location left a hole in the earth beneath dislodged paving stones in front of a low-rise building. A man later swept up shattered glass in front of what appeared to be an office. During the night there had been two separate launches, each of two rockets, towards Israeli territory, the military said. Warning sirens alerting residents to the rocket fire had sounded during the night in the city of Ashkelon and elsewhere in Israel's south. Israel's military said one of the rockets had been intercepted while the other three fell on empty land. Impoverished Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas seized power from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. - Biden visit - Before flying to Saudi Arabia on Friday, Biden visited the Israeli-occupied West Bank where he reiterated his administration's commitment to a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There "must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see", Biden said. "I know that the goal of the two states seems so far away," he said in Bethlehem, alongside the Palestinian leader Abbas. Abbas said "recognising the state of Palestine" is the key to peace. With Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations moribund since 2014, the US delegation has been focusing on economic measures. Biden announced an additional $200 million for the United Nations agency serving Palestinian refugees, which saw funding cut by the previous US president Donald Trump. During a visit earlier Friday to a hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Biden pledged a $100 million aid package for medical institutions in the area. He also announced plans to roll out infrastructure for 4G internet across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank by the end of next year, fulfilling a longstanding aspiration among Palestinians. Biden earlier held talks in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, during which a focal point was Iran's nuclear programme and that country's support for Hamas and other Islamist groups. Israel occupied both the Gaza Strip and West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but has maintained a blockade of the coastal territory since the Hamas takeover. alv/feb/it/dv

  • All eyes in S. Korea are on 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' the latest hit drama bringing autism awareness

    Continuing the recent trend of successful K-dramas, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has captured the attention of millions of viewers with its heartwarming characters and controversial plot. With new episodes available on South Korean TV channel ENA and Netflix every Wednesday and Thursday, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” which stars Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young, has captured the attention of South Korea and the world. The drama has risen to first place in South Korean media rankings as well as Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Shows list.

  • 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

    Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...

  • First Drive: McLaren’s Agile New Hybrid, the 671 HP Artura, Feels Like the Marque’s First Daily Driver

    The V-6-plus-electrification configuration will seem familiar, but the agility and daily drivability will surprise you.

  • LIV distraction looms large for Poulter, others: 'This could probably be my last Open'

    Even during The Open Championship at St. Andrews, the LIV distraction looms large.

  • NBA Summer Surprises: 5 players who have stood out in Vegas

    As NBA summer league winds down in Las Vegas and teams begin making plans to finish up and leave this coming weekend, some players might have done better than most in showing their potential. Paolo Banchero was stellar for Orlando. Chet Holmgren was exceptional for Oklahoma City.

  • I drove Rivian's new R1S — it's like 3 dream cars wrapped up in one ultra-cool electric SUV

    Driving the all-electric Rivian R1S SUV showed me why it's worth every penny of its $90,000 price tag.

  • 2023 Toyota Crown Sedan Promises Efficiency and Power in a Uniquely Styled Body

    This Avalon replacement debuts solely with hybrid powertrainsThe 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum trim with bi-tone paint.By Jon LinkovToyota has taken the wraps off the 2023 Crown, a dramatically styl...

  • GM Sets Date for Its Mercedes-Benz Killer

    Veteran carmaker GM is attacking the top of the top in the electric market with a sophisticated model.

  • Hyundai Confirms Ioniq 5 N, Shows Two Big-Performance EV Concepts

    Hyundai has every intention of making its future EV lineup exciting. Its N Day event was all about alternatively fueled N performance.

  • BMW Creates a Big Problem for Itself

    The German luxury vehicle maker announced a new paid service. And it's, uh, taking heat on social media for it.

  • Judge in Twitter v. Musk once made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close

    (Reuters) -The judge overseeing Twitter Inc's $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor or chief judge of the Court of Chancery last year, the first woman in that role. On Wednesday, she was assigned the Twitter lawsuit which seeks to force Musk to complete his deal for the social media platform, which promises to be one of the biggest legal showdowns in years.

  • Western companies face ‘existential crisis’ as fears grow of Chinese invasion of Taiwan

    Days after the Ukraine conflict erupted, Apple, BMW, McDonald's and other Western giants lined up to announce they were quitting Russia in protest.